NJ Festival of Ballooning makes colorful move to autumn

READINGTON — One more change for the New Jersey Festival of Ballooning as it postpones this year's event to October.

The festival, which has a new title sponsor for the first time in 27 years, will move from July to Oct. 16-18. It will remain at Soleberg Airport in Readington.

“The safety and well-being of our patrons, balloon pilots, concert headliners, partners, vendors, staff and the overall community, are our foremost concern,” Festival Executive Producer Howard Freeman said in a written statement.

He is hopeful that that the public health emergency will be lifted by October and can help "be a part of the recovery and healing process."

The move from summer to fall will also let the 100 hot air balloons that fly twice a day during the festival soar over the fall foilage of Hunterdon County, Freeman said.

The festival will still include vendors, rides, a 5K race, fireworks and concerts from "Grammy Award winners, Rock and Roll Hall of Famers and rising talent," although specific artists have not been announced.

The festival will notify those who purchased tickets for July about their exchange or refund options.

The New Jersey Lottery took the festival's title sponsorship in February when QuickChek gave it up after 27 years.

