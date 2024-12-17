NJ family displaced after fire rips through home

NJ family displaced after fire rips through home

Gloucester Township Police via Facebook

🚒 Happened Tuesday

🚒 Red Cross helping the family

🚒 Police sends out reminder

CLEMENTON — A Tuesday afternoon fire has left a family displaced in the Clementon section of Gloucester Township.

Dispatch was notified just after 3 p.m. about the fire at 1718 Kingswood Place. Multiple fire departments helped with the response, according to Gloucester Township Police.

Gloucester Township Police via Facebook
loading...

The police said no one was home at the time of the fire, but the dog was rescued by crews at the scene. The Red Cross is currently helping the displaced family.

The Camden County Fire Marshal's Office is looking into the cause of the fire.

Gloucester Township Police via Facebook
loading...

Gloucester Township Police used this incident to highlight a reminder: check any fire suppression systems. “Smoke alarms are a key component of any fire escape plan. When there is smoke, there is fire, which can spread quickly. Working smoke alarms provide early warnings, allowing you to evacuate promptly,” the department said in a release.

