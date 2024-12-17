Warning: Your Christmas tree lights may be part of this recall
Some New Jersey Christmas trees may be impacted by the latest recall shared by the Consumer Product Safety Commission.
Decoration maker Mr. Christmas has recalled over 44,000 of its Christmas wireless tree light controllers sold at Target, Walmart and Cracker Barrel stores nationwide, as well as their websites, from July 2024 to Nov. 2024.
The white receiver part that gets plugged into the home’s outlet can overheat and lead to a fire hazard, according to the commission’s recall notice. The receiver has led to one fire and 10 overheating reports.
Users are being asked to return both the lever/switch and the receiver for a full refund.
Cracker Barrel & Walmart item
- controller features a green, red and white peppermint candy with a candy cane lever
- controller features the words "Christmas Light Controller"
- white receiver says “Mr. Christmas” with the model numbers 39611, 39612 or 39630
Target item
- Wondershop™ brand
- boxy-shaped item
- green, red and white balls on switch box
- controller features the words "Tree Lighting Switch"
- white receiver says “Mr. Christmas” with the model numbers 39611, 39612 or 39630
