A 41-year-old Ewing man, who already went to prison for stabbing another man to death, has been convicted of his girlfriend’s murder at his township home.

Aaron Adams was found guilty by a jury in Mercer County Superior Court, stemming from the June 2020 killing of 32-year-old Ashley Davis.

The Pennsylvania resident was found by police in Adam’s basement at a home on Glen Stewart Drive.

There were visible wounds to Davis’ body and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police did recover two air rifles and a handheld BB gun, within the same room, while used bags of suspected heroin were also recovered from the house.

Adams was initially charged with a weapons offense.

Davis’ death was ruled a homicide after an autopsy showed that she had been shot by a metal air gun pellet, which caused massive internal bleeding — and the murder charge was additionally filed.

Court records show that in 2010, Adam was sentenced to six years in prison after pleading guilty to manslaughter and terroristic threats out of Atlantic County.

When sentenced on Feb. 1, 2024, Adams would now face up to life in prison.

Davis was born in Trenton before growing up in Morrisville, PA, according to her online obituary.

She was a resident of Trevose at the time of her death, while authorities have also said she lived in Levittown.

