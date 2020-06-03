Killer ex-con charged with murdering girlfriend in Ewing with air gun

Prosecutors have charged a Ewing resident who went to prison for stabbing a man to death more than a decade ago with killing his girlfriend with an air gun this week.

Police found the body of 32-year-old Ashley Davis, of Levittown, Pennsylvania, about 6:30 p.m. Monday at the Glen Stewart Drive home of Aaron Adams.

Prosecutors said Davis had suffered massive internal bleeding after being shot by an air-gun pellet.

Police arrested her boyfriend and initially charged him with certain persons not to possess a weapon after police said they found three BB guns in the room with Davis’ body. Prosecutors said police also found empty bags of heroin in the home.

On Wednesday morning, prosecutors announced that Adams had been charged with first-degree murder. They did not say what motivated the killing.

Court records show Davis was sentenced in 2010 to six years in prison after pleading guilty to manslaughter and terroristic threats.

According to the Press of Atlantic City’sPress of Atlantic City’sPress of Atlantic City’s coverage of the sentencing, Adams admitting slashing two men during a house party in Atlantic City in 2006. He also admitted threatening to kill one of his attorneys.

During his sentencing, Adams apologized to the victim’s mother and sister and insisted to them that their dead relative had been the “the agressor and attacker."

Enter your number to get the NJ 101.5 app

Sergio Bichao is deputy digital editor at New Jersey 101.5. Send him news tips: Call 609-359-5348 or email sergio.bichao@townsquaremedia.com.