Man robbed 3 Trenton cabbies on 3 nights, cops say

TRENTON — Police said they arrested a man who robbed three cab drivers from three different companies since June.

Noah Brantley, 18, called for a cab to the area of Brunswick Avenue and Sanford Street on June 22, July 8 and July 16 for rides to South Trenton. The first two times, Brantley robbed the driver of their wallets and cash when they arrived, Trenton Police Director Steve Wilson said.

Noah Brantley (Trenton police)

A warrant out for assault

During the third robbery, he demanded the driver's wallet and then took off, according to Wilson. The driver chased after Brantley, who pointed a gun at the driver before getting away in the area of 452 Lamberton St., officials said.

Officers arrested Brantley on Thursday on two counts of first-degree armed robbery, one count of second-degree armed robbery, two counts of unlawful possession of a weapon, two counts of possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose, and terroristic threats.

Brantley was also wanted on a simple assault charge.

