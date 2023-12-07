NJ middle school teacher arrested for child porn now accused of molesting student
🔻 NJ teacher faces new criminal charges
🔻 Man now accused of sexual relationship with student
🔻 Charges added beyond child pornography
A 55-year-old middle school science teacher in Edison arrested for child pornography months ago has been hit with more charges — including kidnapping and aggravated criminal sexual contact.
Julius Coaccioli, of Woodbridge, was now accused of having a sexual relationship with a juvenile male middle school student in 2013, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone announced on Thursday.
The new charges were filed after investigators combed through a “voluminous amount of data” on electronic devices seized from the home of Coaccioli in late summer.
🔻 NJ teacher busted in August
Coaccioli was initially charged with third-degree possession of child pornography, after law enforcement raided his home and seized devices on August 30.
At that point, the educator at Woodrow Wilson Middle School was placed on administrative leave and barred from all school grounds, according to Edison Superintendent of Schools Edward Aldarelli.
"Upon receiving notification from the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office regarding the arrest of one of our staff members, the district took immediate action," Aldarelli previously said in an email to New Jersey 101.5, adding "The safety and security of our students continues to be our top priority."
As of December, Coaccioli was now charged with first-degree counts of manufacturing child pornography and kidnapping, as well as second-degree counts of endangering the welfare of a child and possession of child pornography.
He also faced third-degree aggravated criminal sexual contact and fourth-degree stalking.
On Thursday evening, Coaccioli was being held at Middlesex County jail, pending a detention hearing.
Anyone with information on the active investigation was asked to call Detective Kenneth McGarry of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-745-3140.
NJ 'perv' teachers, coaches busted in the past two years
Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt
NJ teachers and educators caught in sex crime busts
Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt
Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom
15 Most Hated TV Characters Ever
Gallery Credit: Ryan Reichard
Misheard Lyrics From Iconic Pop Songs
Gallery Credit: Stacker
LOOK: See the Most Famous Musician Born the Same Year As You
Gallery Credit: Stacker