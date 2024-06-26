Young NJ duo accused in string of smash-and-grab burglaries

🚨 Duo busted for burglaries

🚨 Convenience stores targeted

🚨 Same products stolen each time, cops say

A pair of young men from Middlesex County have been accused of a string of smash-and-grab style burglaries at gas station stores along Route 22, Somerset County Prosecutor John McDonald announced.

South Plainfield residents 20-year-old Macario Wilchez and 18-year-old Rafael Maisonet were facing multiple charges, as Wilchez was accused of the burglaries and Maisonet was accused of being the getaway driver.

Rt 22 corridor (Google Maps)

Somerville Police responded to the first three, early-morning incidents, starting on May 2.

Around 3:16 a.m., someone wearing a hoodie, face mask and gloves broke the glass front door of a gas station store along Route 22 in Somerville, went inside and stole numerous vape products before leaving, McDonald said.

Two days later around 1:10 a.m., the same store had its front door broken a second time, as a person stole the same kind of vape items, according to police.

On May 9 at 1:36 a.m., a different gas station store along Route 22 in Somerville was similarly broken into. The glass front door was smashed before various vape products were stolen from inside, officials said.

Then on May 13, North Plainfield police officers on routine patrol at 2:30 a.m. saw a person in a dark hoodie, face mask and gloves trying the door handle of a closed gas station convenience store along Route 22 in North Plainfield.

Macario Wilchez (SCPO)

Officers identified Macario Wilchez, who had a small hatchet on him at the time of contact with the officers. Wilchez was allowed to leave.

About 90 minutes later after 4 a.m., officials said a gas station store along Route 22 in Green Brook had its front door smashed and vape products stolen, along with cash from the cash register.

The suspect was wearing a dark hoodie, face mask and gloves matching the clothing worn by Wilchez that same morning, police said.

Rafael Maisonet (SCPO)

A joint investigation was launched, involving the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Burglary Unit and detectives from the police departments in Somerville, Green Brook and North Plainfield.

Wilchez was arrested on May 31 in Westampton Township. He has been charged with four counts each of third-degree burglary, third-degree theft by unlawful taking and fourth-degree criminal mischief.

He also faced third-degree counts of attempted burglary and possession of a weapon.

On June 6, Maisonet was arrested in South Plainfield and charged with two counts each of third-degree theft by unlawful taking and third-degree conspiracy to commit burglary.

Both young men were released, pending their respective court dates.

