NJ driver charged with wrong-way DWI death of Philadelphia woman

GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP — A 66-old Philadelphia woman who was a passenger in a car struck by a drunk wrong-way driver last month has died of her injuries.

As a result of Melissa Hart's death on Tuesday, March 5, police charged 47-year-old New Jersey resident Elizabeth V. McDonel with death by automobile.

The Blackwood woman is already facing other charges including five counts of assault by auto and driving while intoxicated in the crash on Black Horse Pike in Blackwood. She was also issued several motor vehicle summonses.

The head-on collision happened in the area of Landing Road just after 2 p.m. on Feb. 24.

Police said McDonel was driving a gray Chevrolet Traverse northbound in the southbound lane, causing vehicles traveling southbound to swerve out of the way.

After almost striking several vehicles, McDonel continued traveling in the wrong direction and struck a white Nissan Murano head-on, causing significant damage to both vehicles, police said.

All five occupants of the Murano were taken to Cooper Medical Center in Camden with serious injuries.

McDonel also sustained serious injuries. The investigation revealed she was intoxicated at the time of the collision.

