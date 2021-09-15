NJ Devils search for new PA announcer down to the wire … vote!

The New Jersey Devils are looking for their next public address announcer after long-time announcer Kevin Clark retired over the summer.

They had been asking for submissions from their fans to become the next PA announcer. Check it out HERE.

After receiving thousands of entries, the Devils have narrowed it down to just 10. Check it out HERE. This is where you come in.

The Devils are asking you to choose their top three finalists to go on to announcing at live preseason games this fall.

The finalists

Aaron Pitman from Westfield

Anthony Barberio from Aberdeen

Bill Clark from Asbury Park

Frank Pyzik from Tuckerton

Jonathan Schwerdfeger from Ramsey

Joseph Tolentino from Fair Lawn

Malachi Clyburn from Newark

Mike Goegel from Butler

Ryan Kaczynski from Edison

Sam Woo from Chester.

This is a dream job for all of those on the list, presuming they're all hockey fans. You get to see all of the home games for free and rub elbows with some of the players from time to time. We wish them all well and may the best person win.

All 10 are pretty good and have great voices, plus their video resumes are entertaining, too. You can watch their videos and vote for your favorites here.

The Devils' first preseason game at the Prudential Center is Friday, October 7 against the Rangers. I guess it would be in poor taste to say "Go Flyers" here, so I'll just wish the Devil's and their new PA announcer good luck this season!

Devils PA Announcer Nominees

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy. Any opinions expressed are Dennis Malloy's own.

NJ towns and their nicknames