You could be the New Jersey Devils’ new PA announcer (Opinion)

The New Jersey Devils are searching for their next public address announcer at the Prudential Center and they’re opening up the competition to the public.

They’re accepting applications through Aug. 31, with the ten semi-finalists revealed on Sep. 1. Devils fans then will vote on their favorite and the three finalists will get an audition during the Devils exhibition games.

According to the Devils website: Think you have what it takes? Apply now by sending us a :90 second audition video and show us why you should be the next voice of The Rock. You will be judged on your creativity, voice, enthusiasm, and professionalism.

The Devils provide a sample of announcements you would have to make, and they put in a couple of tricky names to see if you can pronounce them correctly. Here are the four announcements you should put on your audition tape:

It's time for the P-S-E-AND-G Powerplay!

And now, here they are, your New Jersey Devils!

The Devils goal, scored by number 13 Nico Hischier. His first of the season, assisted by number 17 Yegor Sharangovich, and number 28 Damon Severson. Time of the goal, 15:35.

RWJBarnabas Health presents tonight's Starting Lineup for your New Jersey Devils. At left wing, number 44 Miles Wood.

So, if you’re a hockey fan (and even if you’re not) and would like to go to Devils games for free (and I assume get paid, as well), send in your tape; be sure to include your name, prior PA experience (if any), and the announcements.

To fill out an application, go to the Devils site.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle. Any opinions expressed are Bill Doyle's own.