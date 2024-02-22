The NJ Devils have the fastest growing fanbase in the NHL

Fresh off their historic win over the Flyers in front of 70,000 fans comes word that the New Jersey Devils have the very fastest growing fanbase in the NHL.

The folks at Sporting Post noticed that the tv ratings for the Stanley Cup were down and decided to see which fanbases were still growing. Well, it turns out that your New Jersey Devils feature the fastest growing fanbase.

The Devils had 423,949 Instagram followers in Feb. of 2023; that grew 26% to 533,115 in Feb. of 2024, a gain of 109,166.

2024 Navy Federal Credit Union Stadium Series - Philadelphia Flyers v New Jersey Devils Getty Images loading...

The Florida Panthers, after their run to the Stanley Cup Finals last season, saw 24% growth in their Instagram followers.

According to Forbes, the value of the Devils franchise also increased by 51% to $1.45 billion.

Montreal Canadiens v New Jersey Devils Getty Images loading...

Some of the features of the New Jersey Devils' social media presence are:

🔴 The team posts live updates, highlights, and reactions during their games, using the hashtag #NJDevils.

🔴 The team interacts with their fans by hosting Q&A sessions, polls, quizzes, contests, and giveaways, and by responding to comments and messages.

🔴 The team showcases their community involvement and charitable initiatives, such as the Devils Care Foundation, the Devils Youth Foundation, and the Hockey Fights Cancer program.

2024 Navy Federal Credit Union Stadium Series - Philadelphia Flyers v New Jersey Devils Getty Images loading...

🔴 The team produces original and creative content, such as behind-the-scenes videos, player interviews, podcasts, documentaries, and fan-generated content.

🔴 The team honors their past and present legends, such as Martin Brodeur, Scott Stevens, Patrik Elias, and Nico Hischier, by sharing their stories, stats, and achievements.

