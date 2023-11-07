Tickets are on sale for the Devils’ first outdoor home game

The eyes of the hockey world will be firmly on New Jersey on Feb. 17, 2024, when the Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series comes to MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford.

The Devils opponent will be their Metropolitan Division rivals, the Philadelphia Flyers.

While the stadium series has been around for years, I have never been to one. That’s going to change in February. Yes, I got my tickets for the 8 o’clock puck drop, and I am extremely excited about the game.

Montreal Canadiens v New Jersey Devils Getty Images loading...

I guess I should mention that there will be a second game at MetLife the next day, featuring the Rangers and the Islanders.

This will be only the second outdoor game the Devils have ever played in; they lost to the Rangers 7-3 at Yankee Stadium in 2014.

Hopefully, two of the Devils’ brightest young stars, Jack Hughes and Nico Hischier, will be sufficiently healed (it’s four months away, you would hope they would be) to put on a show for the home fans and the national TV broadcast.

The Devils are currently in second place in the division with 15 points, two behind the Rangers; they are a sparkling 4-1-0 on the road so far.

Rangers Devils Hockey (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) loading...

According to a statement,

Our organization and fans are extremely proud to participate in the first outdoor NHL game hosted in New Jersey, especially at MetLife Stadium, so close to where championship memories were made," said David Blitzer and Josh Harris, Managing Partners, New Jersey Devils. "This marquee event against our Turnpike rivals on the national stage will create new memories for our fans, and a tremendous experience for our players.

Tickets are available via Ticketmaster.

LOOK: 25 fascinating vintage photos of the first Winter Olympic Games The first-ever Winter Olympics were held in Chamonix, France, showcasing a variety of sports and athletes. Stacker assembled a collection of photos from those first Games. Gallery Credit: Leesa Davis

Professional Sports Teams That Play In New Jersey Professional Sports Teams That Play In New Jersey Gallery Credit: Vin Ebenau

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle only.

You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.