Oops! NJ Devils mascot smashes through window at kid’s party

You could say it was a "smashing" success — the New Jersey Devils mascot made an unforgettable appearance at a kid's birthday party over the weekend, accidentally breaking one of the business' storefront windows.

Lawrence Chiushared video clips on Facebook and Twitter, from his 5-year-old son's birthday party at a Little Gym location. His Facebook page says he's from Edison.

The pro hockey mascot can be seen shaking its head, after racing off from a popular "parachute" activity, right through the window.

The team also shared one of the clips on Instagram and it was quickly re-shared by sports fans, amid lots of comments and speculation.

No one was hurt, Chiu assured viewers.

More from New Jersey 101.5: