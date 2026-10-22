⬆ New Jersey averaged a deer-related crash every 45 minutes in 2025, based on AAA’s analysis of state crash data.

💲 Deer strikes can cost thousands: A New Jersey repair estimate reported in 2023 put the average near $6,000.

❗ A fatal Galloway crash underscores the danger as deer mating season brings fresh warnings for New Jersey drivers.

New Jersey drivers have another reason to keep both hands on the wheel and their eyes off their phones.

A deer-related crash every 45 minutes.

That was the statewide average in 2025, based on 11,692 crashes reported by AAA Northeast using state crash data in Numetric. Spread across the year, that works out to about 32 crashes a day. AAA calls the total a record, nearly 2% above 2024.

And we are entering the stretch when drivers need to be especially alert.

New Jersey deer crashes: Thousands injured, 15 fatal crashes

AAA’s analysis counted 64,780 deer-related crashes from 2020 through 2025. More than 4,252 involved injuries, and 15 resulted in a fatality.

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Those figures include vehicles hitting deer and crashes involving drivers swerving to avoid them. The fatal figure counts crashes, rather than individual deaths.

More than 43% occurred between September and November. November alone accounted for 20%. magazine.northeast.aaa.com

Those numbers make the danger difficult to dismiss as something that only happens to somebody else.

Fatal Galloway deer crash brings warning to NJ drivers

Monday morning’s tragedy in Galloway Township shows how horrifying an encounter can become.

According to township police, a 30-year-old Egg Harbor City man driving east on Moss Mill Road struck a deer near Frankfurt Avenue around 8:35 a.m. Oct. 19.

The impact propelled the animal into a Kia wagon driven by a 69-year-old Galloway woman. The deer struck her windshield. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police urged motorists to watch for deer, particularly around dawn and dusk, and to brake in their lane rather than swerve sharply.

Deer collision repairs can cost thousands of dollars

Even when everyone walks away, the financial damage can be painful.

An October 2023 News 12 report, citing AAA, put the average cost of repairing a vehicle after striking a deer in New Jersey at almost $6,000. That is a dated estimate, rather than a verified 2026 average, but it illustrates the potential size of the bill.

For a household already watching every dollar, thousands in vehicle damage is a nightmare of its own.

NJ deer mating season: Why swerving can make things worse

The state Department of Environmental Protection issued a fresh warning Oct. 16. Peak mating season typically runs from mid- to late October through mid-December, with bucks pursuing does and moving near roads.

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When clocks fall back Nov. 1, commutes will overlap more closely with periods of increased deer activity.

AAA found injuries in 4.5% of direct deer-strike crashes, compared with more than 27% when drivers swerved and struck another vehicle or object. magazine.northeast.aaa.com

DEP’s advice: Slow down, expect more deer when you spot one, wear your seat belt and avoid swerving if a collision appears inevitable. Apply the brakes appropriately and stay in your lane.

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