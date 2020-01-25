NJ deaths of mom, 41, & baby girl probed by homicide officers

JERSEY CITY — An infant girl and her 41-year-old mother died after being found by police in a home, which reports said was in squalid shape.

On Saturday before 6 a.m., Jersey City Police and EMS first responders answered a call about a woman in-need of medical attention at 33 Suburbia Court, according to the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office.

Officers found the woman as well as her unresponsive baby girl, who was pronounced dead at the scene at about 6:05 a.m.

A report by the Jersey Journal said the baby was a newborn with its umbilical cord still attached. The prosecutor's office said the baby's age and identity were unknown as of Saturday evening.

The woman, whose identity has not been disclosed, was taken to Jersey City Medical Center. She was pronounced dead just before 5 p.m.

The cause and manner of both deaths are pending autopsies by the Regional Medical Examiner’s Office.

The same report by the Jersey Journal said the single-family home in the Greenville section of the city has been cited for numerous health violations.

A report by RLS Metro Breaking News also said the residence had "squalor living conditions."

The prosecutor's office previously said that the incident happened at 31 Suburbia Court.

The prosecutor’s office homicide unit is actively investigating the case, along Jersey City Police.

Anyone with information can contact the prosecutor's office at 201-915-1345 or leave an anonymous tip on the prosecutor’s office website at http://www.hudsoncountyprosecutorsofficenj.org/homicide-tip/. All information will be kept confidential.

