Police find dead infant at Jersey City home, mom hospitalized

JERSEY CITY — A baby was found dead inside an apartment early Saturday morning, according to police.

Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said in a message on her office's Twitter account an investigation is underway into the death of an infant at 31 Suburbia Court in Jersey City but provided no additional details.

Jersey City Police and the Prosecutor's Office Homicide Unit are working together on the investigation.

The address is for a three bedroom, one-bathroom single-family home in a residential neighborhood along Route 440.

Police told RLS Metro Breaking News they were called to the residence around 6 a.m. and found an "unconscious and unresponsive baby" inside.

The baby's mother was hospitalized after the infant was found, the same RLS report said.

The same report said conditions inside the residence were described as "poor and squalor living conditions."

As of Saturday afternoon, it was unclear how many people live at the home.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

Enter your number to get the NJ 101.5 app

More from New Jersey 101.5