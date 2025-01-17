After fracturing toddler’s skull, NJ daycare worker gets 90 days jail

⬛ Daycare worker assaults toddler

A 38-year-old woman has been sentenced after admitting to a violent incident that fractured the skull of a 16-month-old girl at a daycare last year.

Christina Susco, of Budd Lake, must serve 90 days in Morris County Jail, followed by five years of probation, Morris County Prosecutor Robert Carroll announced on Friday.

In November, Susco pleaded guilty to third-degree endangering the welfare of a child, for the violent incident involving a 16-month-old female toddler at the Mount Olive Child Care and Learning Center on March 25.

The child was taken to Morristown Medical Center, where doctors said she had suffered an “occipital condyle fracture,” NorthJersey.com reported.

Susco was a teacher at the center but was fired after her arrest, Carroll previously confirmed.

She is also ordered to have no contact with the victim or her family, undergo a mental health evaluation and to have no contact with her former employer.

