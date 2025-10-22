🚨Dinner turns dangerous when a man’s gun goes off inside Frank’s Pizza in Flanders

🚨An 89-year-old woman is hospitalized after being shot in the leg

🚨The 70-year-old gun owner faces multiple assault and firearm safety charges

MOUNT OLIVE — A man who tried to clear ammo from his gun during dinner fired a bullet into his companion's leg on Monday.

Morris County Prosecutor Robert Carroll said William H. Schmieding, 70, of White House Station removed a Smith and Wesson Bodyguard handgun from a holster.

The gun went off while he was eating with friends at Frank’s Pizza on Route 206 in the Flanders section of Mount Olive, Carroll said.

Gun owner faces assault and firearm safety charges

The round struck an 89-year-old woman's left leg. She was taken to a hospital and was in stable condition as of Tuesday afternoon. No one else at the table was injured.

Schmieding has a permit to carry, according to Carroll. He is charged with two counts of aggravated assault, plus violating safe carry firearm requirements and prohibited carrying of a firearm.

He is being held at the Morris County Correctional Facility.

