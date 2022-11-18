NJ dad charged with murder after throwing baby to the floor, cops say

PERTH AMBOY — A father's admission led to him being charged with the murder of his four-month-old baby girl, police said.

Radamez Santana, 22, told police while being questioned on Tuesday that he threw the child into a swing and then onto the floor next to a bed, according to the affidavit.

He said that the girl began to cry and eventually turned gray when she stopped breathing. He said he contacted the girl's mother and asked for help.

When police arrived at their first-floor apartment on Compton Avenue on Nov. 10, the girl was still not breathing and a witness was performing CPR as Santana and the mother watched, according to the affidavit.

He was charged by the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office Tuesday with first-degree murder in the death of the girl.

According to the affidavit filed by investigators, the doctor from the Office of the Middlesex County Medical Examiner told investigators the girl's head injuries were not consistent with his initial statement to police.

The child was taken to Raritan Bay Medical Center in Old Bridge where the child was pronounced dead.

The identity of the witness was not disclosed in the documents.

Santana was also charged Tuesday with second-degree endangering the welfare of a child.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

These NJ towns have the highest rates of sexually transmitted diseases Looking at data compiled by the Department of Health in 2019, the most recent year for which reports are available, we determined the rate of STDs for 1,000 people in every municipality. The data combines reports of chlamydia, gonorrhea and syphilis. For a different look, you can check out this article for a list of New Jersey towns that saw the highest increase in STD/STI cases in recent years.

How much does the average NJ home cost? Median prices by county Everything is costing more these days — and housing is certainly no exception in New Jersey.

Data for 2022 from January through August, compiled by New Jersey Realtors, shows that South Jersey has been seeing homes hit the market and sell in less than a month, on average.

Median prices for single-family homes have reached $500,000 and above in nine counties in North and Central Jersey.

All but two counties have seen houses go for more than the list price, on average, this year.