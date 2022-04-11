NJ couple sues after man burned by Totowa Dunkin’ coffee spill

TOTOWA — A New Jersey man said he sustained second- and third-degree burns when he spilled a cup of Dunkin' coffee in his lap, and now wants the chain's location in this Passaic County borough to disclose exactly how hot the beverage was when served to him.

NorthJersey.com reported that a lawsuit filed by Evan Arlington and his wife, Stephanie Arlington-Macias, claims negligence in the "preparation, sale, and service" of the coffee at a Dunkin' shop on Minnisink Road in Totowa, and seeks damages to cover hospital care, medical treatments, and "pain and mental anguish."

The report said the Arlingtons would like Dunkin' to disclose the proper temperature range for its hot coffee, the temperature at which the cups they ordered were given to them, and the temperature at which coffee causes severe burns.

Get our free mobile app

As cited in the NorthJersey.com report, the National Coffee Association USA says hot coffee should be brewed at 195 to 205 degrees Fahrenheit, just below the boiling point of water, but that most drinkers prefer to consume the beverage no hotter than 140 degrees.

The lawsuit comes almost exactly a year after a Vineland man sued a Dunkin' in that city, claiming that a drive-thru worker failed to properly secure a cup lid, leading the customer to spill the coffee and suffer second-degree burns to his thigh and groin area.

Previous notable New Jersey suits against Dunkin' were brought in 2012 and 2014.

Patrick Lavery is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at patrick.lavery@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

NJ county fairs make a comeback: Check out the schedule for 2022 UPDATED 4/10: A current list of county fairs happening across the Garden State for 2022. From rides, food, animals, and hot air balloons, each county fair has something unique to offer.

(Fairs are listed in geographical order from South NJ to North NJ)

These are the best hiking spots in New Jersey A trip to New Jersey doesn't have to be all about the beach. Our state has some incredible trails, waterfalls, and lakes to enjoy.

From the Pine Barrens to the Appalachian Trail to the hidden gems of New Jersey, you have plenty of options for a great hike. Hiking is such a great way to spend time outdoors and enjoy nature, plus it's a great workout.

Before you go out on the trails and explore some of our listeners' suggestions, I have some tips on hiking etiquette from the American Hiking Society.

If you are going downhill and run into an uphill hiker, step to the side and give the uphill hiker space. A hiker going uphill has the right of way unless they stop to catch their breath.

Always stay on the trail, you may see side paths, unless they are marked as an official trail, steer clear of them. By going off-trail you may cause damage to the ecosystems around the trail, the plants, and wildlife that live there.

You also do not want to disturb the wildlife you encounter, just keep your distance from the wildlife and continue hiking.

Bicyclists should yield to hikers and horses. Hikers should also yield to horses, but I’m not sure how many horses you will encounter on the trails in New Jersey. If you are thinking of bringing your dog on your hike, they should be leashed, and make sure to clean up all pet waste.

Lastly, be mindful of the weather, if the trail is too muddy, it's probably best to save your hike for another day.

I asked our listeners for their suggestions of the best hiking spots in New Jersey, check out their suggestions: