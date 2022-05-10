NJ county gun turn-in event yields more than 100 weapons

More than 100 weapons were collected on Saturday, April 23 at Union County's 2022 Gun Turn-In event in Springfield.

Surrendered at the no-questions-asked event were an assault rifle, 50 additional rifles, and 43 shotguns, plus more than 550 pounds of ammunition and 40 pounds of prescription drugs.

"As elected officials, we should do everything to protect our residents, children, and families, so holding an event where people can safely turn in unused, unwanted, or old guns, is one way to do so," said Union County Commissioner Sergio Granados.

Union County Prosecutor William Daniel said these gun turn-in events serve as one powerful tool that the community can use to combat gun violence.

The event was supported by the Union County Board of County Commissioners and sponsored by the Union County Prosecutor and the Union County Sheriff with the Union County Division of Police and the Springfield Police Department.

The county plans to host more of these events in the future.

Jen Ursillo is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at jennifer.ursillo@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.