NJ college trustee who spoke at ‘straight pride’ rally quits board

BRANCHBURG — A Raritan Valley Community College trustee who spoke at a "Straight Pride" parade in Boston in August has submitted her resignation.

Felecia Nace, appointed to the board in 2017, spoke at the Aug. 31 parade organized by a group called Super Happy Fun America, of which she is listed as their "science advisor." Nance is also author of the book "Top-Down Confusion: Is Gray the New Pink in Education," which "exposes the ills, questions the status quo, engages the reader in a common-sense way, and provides solutions to the confusion created in schools," according to a description of the book on Amazon.



Nace's speech questioned the introduction of adult sexual topics via LGBTQ curricula in New Jersey and two other states. Nace said that teaching the subject of sexuality would "confuse" children and "put children on a slippery slope."

There were calls for her resignation led by then-Green Brook Mayor Melonie Marano, who said Nance's participation with Super Happy Fun America and her role as a trustee were in conflict. Marano was elected to the Somerset County Board of Freeholders in November, tipping the balance of power to Democrats this year.

At a Freeholder Board meeting on Nov. 26, County Counsel Bill Cooper said that his legal review of the issue found that under state law, that no "good cause" existed to remove Nace from the position.

RVCC spokeswoman Donna Stolzer told New Jersey 101.5 that Nace had announced her resignation from the board. The draft agenda of the board's meeting of Feb 25 lists Nace's resignation under "communications."

Her name has already be removed from the Trustee board member page on the RVCC website.

Stolzer did not say what Nace's reason was for stepping down.

MyCentralJersey.com was first to report Nace's resignation.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

Enter your number to get the NJ 101.5 app

More from New Jersey 101.5