NJ closes popular Barnegat Lighthouse for renovations

BARNEGAT LIGHT — One of Long Beach Island's most famous attractions will be closed for the next seven months as it undergoes a restoration project.

The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection has announced Barnegat Lighthouse will be closed to visitors starting Monday, March 14 through October as it embarks on a $1.3 million restoration project.

Construction on the lighthouse will involve a complete exterior restoration of the lighthouse, masonry recoating and repairs to the brick facade, interior lantern steel platform repairs, roof repairs, and the installation of new windows.

"For 165 years the Barnegat Lighthouse has stood as an important beacon to sailors, ships, and Jersey Shore visitors. This critical restorative work will ensure that the historic lighthouse remains a bright and welcoming landmark for future generations," DEP Commissioner Shawn LaTourette said.

The Friends of Barnegat Lighthouse will donate a new beacon light for the lighthouse, as well as new security fencing.

Constructed in 1856, the Barnegat Lighthouse is one of the signature destinations along the Jersey Shore and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Ships bound to and from New York along the New Jersey coastline depended on the lighthouse to avoid the shoals extending from the shoreline.

During the seven-month facelift, Barnegat Lighthouse State Park will remain open for fishing, hiking, birding, and picnicking.

Jen Ursillo is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at jennifer.ursillo@townsquaremedia.com

