Electric charging stations coming to these parks in NJ

Gov. Phil Murphy has announced plans to install electric vehicle charging stations at six state parks and forests.

With state parks among the latest recipients of funding to install electric vehicle charging infrastructure, will give visitors the opportunity to both appreciate and protect the environment, while quietly charging their vehicles during outings, said Environmental Commissioner Shawn M. LaTourette.

The charging stations were made possible with funding assistance from the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities as part of its Electric Vehicle Tourism grant program, which provides funding for chargers at tourist locations across the state.

In March, the BPU awarded more than $1 million in grants for the installation of electric vehicle chargers at 24 key tourist destinations across the Garden State.

That includes $45,000 to the New Jersey State Park Service for 10 Level 2 charging stations at parks and forests across the state.

In July, BPU announced another round of awards, which included $150,000 for two DC fast chargers that will be installed at Liberty State Park in Hudson County.

New Jersey state parks receive millions of visitors each year, making them popular tourist attractions.

Round Valley, which is accessible from Interstate 78, is the first state park area to receive two EV chargers. Round Valley has high visitation, especially in the summer. In 2021, Round Valley Recreation Area received more than 654,000 visitors and more than 3,000 overnight campers, according to the NJ Department of Environmental Protection.

“We’re pleased to offer this new amenity and are excited to see park visitors charge their vehicles while enjoying their day outdoors,” LaTourette said.

The DEP has prioritized which properties to receive the chargers based on electrical feasibility, parking lot layout, and structure.

Two charging stations are in place and operational at Round Valley Reservoir (Hunterdon County).

Other properties scheduled to receive Level 2 charging stations include Cheesequake State Park (Middlesex), High Point State Park (Sussex), Wawayanda State Park (Sussex and Passaic), and Wharton State Forest-Batsto Village (Burlington).

The timeline for installation and operations of the 10 Level 2 charging stations and the two fast chargers will be announced at a later date.

Jen Ursillo is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at jennifer.ursillo@townsquaremedia.com

