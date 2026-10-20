If you live in New Jersey, you know that we are a caring place, and two Garden State cities have made the list of the most caring cities in America.

New Jersey's Most Caring Cities

Let's start by reminding you that the study, conducted by WalletHub, compared the 100 largest cities across several key indicators to determine which of those cities were the most caring.

Since they looked at the largest cities, I believe that eliminated all the very caring small towns scattered across New Jersey, and we all know that is one of our strengths.

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Despite that, the Garden State was represented not once, but twice on the final list of the most caring cities in America.

Two New Jersey Towns Make America's Most Caring List

While no New Jersey cities made the top 10, or the top 20 for that matter, the first Garden State entry is on the list at # 22.

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Riding the strength of its #4 ranking in America for the "Caring in the Workplace" category, Jersey City landed in the Top 25.

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While Jersey City was the only Garden State city that made the top 25, there is another New Jersey representative in the Top 50.

The Other New Jersey City Named Among America's Most Caring

Newark also made it into the Top 50, landing at # 47 on the list. The top category for Newark was also "Caring in the Workplace", where it placed #6 in the nation.

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For the record, the most caring city in America is Virginia Beach, Virginia, followed closely by Boston, Massachusetts.

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