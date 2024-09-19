NJ church leaders sexually abused young boys, $10M lawsuits say

🔴 3 men accuse South Jersey church leaders of sexual abuse

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — Two brothers used their leadership positions at a church in Cape May County to sexually abuse young boys for at least a decade, according to new lawsuits.

Three men claim they were raped as juveniles by the deacons at Bethel Commandment Church of the Living God of New Jersey in Middle Township.

The sexual abuse began in 1990 and continued through 2000, according to the lawsuits. Each man filed a separate lawsuit with similar wording and accusations, though personal details including dates and ages varied.

According to court documents, the deacons began abusing one victim when he was eight years old and began abusing the others when they were young teens.

The men are now in their 40s. Two live in Essex County while another lives in Maryland.

Each lawsuit seeks $10 million. New Jersey 101.5 sent an email to Bethel seeking comment Thursday.

Accused deacons are brothers

According to the lawsuits, the church leaders who raped the boys were brothers and former deacons Vincent Watkins, Sr. and Kallaad Watkins Cepada, formerly Clyde Watkins.

Cepada, formerly Clyde Watkins, was a martial arts expert and would physically threaten the boys, the lawsuits said.

Watkins, Sr. was also a scout leader with the Boy Scouts. One of the accusers also previously sued the Boy Scouts but the case was complicated by bankruptcy.

Sometimes the abuse took place in their offices at the church; other times it happened on tour buses and hotels, according to the lawsuits.

Also named in the lawsuit is a former bishop at Bethel. It accuses the bishop and the church organization of failing to prevent the sexual abuse, though it does not explain or provide evidence showing how they would have known about the abuse.

The lawsuit also accuses the brothers and church of operating as a criminal enterprise for over three decades by engaging in "sex trafficking of low-income African American and Latino boys" but does not point to specific examples.

