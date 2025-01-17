NJ, can we just admit that it’s acceptable to do THIS with pizza?

We in the Garden State are nothing if not passionate; in addition to that, we are definitely opinionated, especially when it comes to food.

That said, there’s one take about food that New Jerseyans get a little too harsh about and it’s time that we finally admit that we should give it up.

This may be a controversial thing to admit that I do, but I’m prepared to say it. Who knows? Maybe I’m being a voice for the voiceless!

*Deep breath* There’s absolutely nothing wrong with dipping your slice of pizza into ranch dressing.

Dipping pizza in ranch dressing

I’ve only heard about people doing it in the last decade or so but I’ve fully embraced it and I don’t understand the hatred that people have for it.

Think about it: if you have a slice of buffalo chicken pizza, there’s occasionally ranch drizzled on top and it’s great… so what’s the problem with dipping a different slice into it?

I’m sorry, are you worried your pizza will be too delicious? Get real!

New Jerseyans seem to be divided on this dipping choice, which is crazy to me when there are far more controversial pizza opinions like thinking pineapple and ham as a topping is a good idea.

But you let me know, is dipping a greasy slice of ‘za in ranch as crazy as people make it out to be?

(And if you haven’t tried it, I dare you to treat yourself this weekend!)

So is this opinion as controversial as it seems? Let me know in the poll below.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

