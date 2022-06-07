NJ businesses frustrated with lack of help (Opinion)

Talk to any New Jersey businessperson and most of them will tell you their biggest struggle is not just rising prices, over-regulation by the state and high taxes. A huge hurdle for many businesses here in New Jersey is they can’t find enough help.

Source Adobe Stock Source Adobe Stock loading...

The government finally turned off the spigot of free money in the pandemic relief. Now people have either found another way to make money online or in the gig economy.

People who do show up for interviews sometimes never come back to start the job. And some who are hired work a day or two and then completely ghost the employer.

One diner owner was so frustrated he allegedly put this sign up on the door of his establishment complaining about the lack of good reliable help.

Of course one of the whiny little basement-dwelling unaccomplished dweebs on Reddit decided to post it for all of their like-minded friends to see.

Most of the comments said they "would never go back there again", and "it’s no way to run a business", etc.

None of these people have ever run a business, produced anything, or made anything of significance since the doody in their pants when they were toddlers. Isn’t it amazing how people can get on social media platforms and rail about people who have actually accomplished and built something in their life and started a business?

Source Adobe Stock Source Adobe Stock loading...

Maybe we should have a video camera on every person as they write a comment on one of the stupid message boards so they could be identified for the world to see. Then we can Google them and see if they’ve done anything of merit other than passing a couple of stupid tests in a pointless so-called institution of higher learning.

It probably wasn’t the smartest idea for the diner owner, if he in fact did it, to put this sign on the door.

The frustration of business owners in New Jersey is at an all-time high. We've never experienced something like what we're seeing: plenty of jobs with rising wages and few people willing to step up and work.

A strong work ethic along with hard work from ambitious people from all over the world is what made this the greatest country in the world. More and more people aren't seeing it that like that and are looking for an easier way. Too many handouts and freebies from the government could be the reason.

Whatever it is, it doesn't bode well for a healthy productive future.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

You can now listen to Dennis & Judi — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite best friends anytime, anywhere and any day of the week. Download the Dennis & Judi show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

Every NJ pizza joint Barstool's Dave Portnoy has reviewed Dave Portnoy, commonly known as El Presidente, is the founder of Barstool Sports. Somewhere along the way, he decided to start reviewing local pizzerias, and the concept took off. Here is every New Jersey pizzeria Dave has stopped in, along with the score he gave them.