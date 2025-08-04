NJ’s beautiful weather continues: Comfortably warm and mainly dry

This weekend was dropdead gorgeous! And the generally pleasant, mainly dry weather will continue throughout this week, with just a few bumps in the road. Monday will feature hazy sunshine and dry weather. There are some air quality and rip current concerns. And it will likely be the warmest day of the week, reaching well into the 80s. Clouds will start to roll in by Tuesday, with a slight chance of a late shower. But daily high temperatures will stay in the 80s, with manageable humidity levels along the way. Barring any new tropical developments, New Jersey's next chance for widespread, substantial rain is about a week away.

Monday NJ weather: Warmer and hazier

I love just about everything about this week's weather. After a brutal July, filled with heat and storms, it is such a nice change of pace to have a simple, pleasant forecast for you. There are a few nitpicks to mention, of course.

We start Monday morning with thermometers in the 50s and 60s. Comfortably cool temperatures, which may make it difficult to dress appropriately. Especially since Monday looks to be the warmest day of the week once the day gets going.

Highs Monday afternoon will reach the mid 80s. This is seasonable, typical for this time of year. Humidity levels will stay relatively low, with dew points generally in the 50s. Winds will stay light too. And the day will be completely dry and storm-free.

Expect plenty of sunshine, with some fair-weather clouds passing overhead through Monday afternoon.

Departing high pressure is still in control of New Jersey's weather on Monday, leading to a dry, seasonably warm summer day. (Accuweather) Departing high pressure is still in control of New Jersey's weather on Monday, leading to a dry, seasonably warm summer day. (Accuweather) loading...

One semi-important item we are tracking is Tropical Storm Dexter, centered about 500 miles southeast of New Jersey as of Monday morning.

Forecast track for Tropical Storm Dexter as of early Monday morning. (NOAA / NHC) Forecast track for Tropical Storm Dexter as of early Monday morning. (NOAA / NHC) loading...

It is a "fish storm," headed out to sea. But it is churning up the ocean. So an elevated risk of dangerous rip currents and rough surf remains for the Jersey Shore on Monday.

In addition, Canadian wildfire smoke is back in the neighborhood, back in our upper atmosphere. That potentially does two things to our weather. First, those fine particulates cause minor air quality concerns, for those particularly sensitive to dirty air. (I doubt you will notice a smoky smell — the plume is not modeled to come close enough to the ground for that.) Second, you may notice the sky and sun appear extra hazy, milky, or washed out.

Smoke from Canadian wildfires will enter NJ's upper atmosphere today leading to haze and air quality concerns. (Accuweather) Smoke from Canadian wildfires will enter NJ's upper atmosphere today leading to haze and air quality concerns. (Accuweather) loading...

Clouds will increase Monday night. And humidity will tick up a notch too. But it will stay comfortable, with low temperatures dipping into the lower to mid 60s or so.

Tuesday NJ weather: Increasing clouds and humidity

Tuesday will look very different. But it will still be a nice weather day overall.

Expect lots of clouds. And you may notice an extra hint of stickiness in the air. High temperatures will once again push into the mid 80s. Typical mid-summer warmth.

There will be a chance for spotty showers, but not until late at night.

Wednesday NJ weather: A few showers, still a nice day

A couple models are showing some spotty shower activity along the southern coast to start Wednesday morning. It does not look like anything organized, heavy, or widespread. But the chance is worth mentioning.

The rest of Wednesday looks good. I will call it mostly cloudy, although skies should gradually clear late-day. High temperatures will come down slightly, to the lower 80s. Once again, avoiding any threats for humidity, storms, wind, etc.

While tropical rainfall blossoms over the southeastern United States, New Jersey stays quiet and mainly dry through the workweek. (Accuweather) While tropical rainfall blossoms over the southeastern United States, New Jersey stays quiet and mainly dry through the workweek. (Accuweather) loading...

Thursday NJ weather: Sun and clouds

Thursday looks mostly marvelous. Again, I can't rule out an early morning shower. And then, with a pleasant mix of sun and clouds, highs will again settle in the lower 80s.

Friday NJ weather: Still spectacular

Friday and Saturday also look good. My current forecast warms temperatures into the mid 80s again.

By the end of the weekend, we may start to feel the influence of a tropical-ish system developing off the southeastern coast. It's not a sure bet, but we may have to talk about some raindrops getting thrown our way into early next week. Plus a marked increase in humidity levels.

I am not going to dig into those details yet, because that is the long-range forecast and well off into the future. Instead, I prefer to concentrate on the present, which looks quiet and lovely.

Enjoy this lovely stretch of weather — with minimal concerns for drought or wildfire or heat or humidity!

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey.