Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Mon morning

Rip Current Risk Moderate Waves 1 - 3 feet Winds From the Northwest

2 - 6 mph (Gust 7 mph)

2 - 5 knots (Gust 6 knots) Ocean Temperature 71° - 79°

(Normal 72° - 74°) Air Temperature 78° - 89° Sunrise/Sunset 5:56am - 8:08pm UV Index 8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Mon 10:34a High

Mon 4:51p Low

Mon 11:34p High

Tue 5:23a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 9:58a High

Mon 4:25p Low

Mon 10:58p High

Tue 4:57a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 10:10a High

Mon 4:39p Low

Mon 11:10p High

Tue 5:11a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 10:02a High

Mon 4:21p Low

Mon 11:02p High

Tue 4:53a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Mon 8:00a Low

Mon 2:39p High

Mon 8:31p Low

Tue 3:39a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Mon 10:27a High

Mon 4:49p Low

Mon 11:29p High

Tue 5:20a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Mon 7:07a Low

Mon 2:13p High

Mon 7:38p Low

Tue 3:13a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Mon 5:10a Low

Mon 10:55a High

Mon 5:44p Low

Tue 12:10a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 9:57a High

Mon 4:41p Low

Mon 11:18p High

Tue 5:04a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Mon 10:09a High

Mon 5:08p Low

Mon 11:38p High

Tue 5:16a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 10:06a High

Mon 4:55p Low

Mon 11:25p High

Tue 5:16a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Mon 5:10a Low

Mon 11:01a High

Mon 5:43p Low

Tue 12:09a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming E early this afternoon, then becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 8 seconds.

TONIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming SW around 5 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 8 seconds.

TUE: SE winds around 5 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 8 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 8 seconds.

WED: E winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: E 4 ft at 9 seconds.

WED NIGHT: E winds around 10 kt. Seas around 4 ft. Wave Detail: E 4 ft at 9 seconds.

THU: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft.

THU NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft.

FRI: E winds around 10 kt. Seas around 4 ft.

FRI NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 4 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

Another great South Jersey winery If you like wine and good food, New Jersey is one of the best states to enjoy a winery. Gallery Credit: Dennis Malloy

Why you shouldn't visit the Jersey Shore this summer 10 reasons why you might want to rethink that visit... Gallery Credit: Mike Brant - Townsquare Media