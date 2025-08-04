NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Monday, Aug. 4
Advisories
MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Mon morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Winds
|From the Northwest
2 - 6 mph (Gust 7 mph)
2 - 5 knots (Gust 6 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|71° - 79°
(Normal 72° - 74°)
|Air Temperature
|78° - 89°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:56am - 8:08pm
|UV Index
|8 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Mon 10:34a
|High
Mon 4:51p
|Low
Mon 11:34p
|High
Tue 5:23a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 9:58a
|High
Mon 4:25p
|Low
Mon 10:58p
|High
Tue 4:57a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 10:10a
|High
Mon 4:39p
|Low
Mon 11:10p
|High
Tue 5:11a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 10:02a
|High
Mon 4:21p
|Low
Mon 11:02p
|High
Tue 4:53a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Mon 8:00a
|Low
Mon 2:39p
|High
Mon 8:31p
|Low
Tue 3:39a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Mon 10:27a
|High
Mon 4:49p
|Low
Mon 11:29p
|High
Tue 5:20a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Mon 7:07a
|Low
Mon 2:13p
|High
Mon 7:38p
|Low
Tue 3:13a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Mon 5:10a
|Low
Mon 10:55a
|High
Mon 5:44p
|Low
Tue 12:10a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 9:57a
|High
Mon 4:41p
|Low
Mon 11:18p
|High
Tue 5:04a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Mon 10:09a
|High
Mon 5:08p
|Low
Mon 11:38p
|High
Tue 5:16a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 10:06a
|High
Mon 4:55p
|Low
Mon 11:25p
|High
Tue 5:16a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Mon 5:10a
|Low
Mon 11:01a
|High
Mon 5:43p
|Low
Tue 12:09a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming E early this afternoon, then becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 8 seconds.
TONIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming SW around 5 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 8 seconds.
TUE: SE winds around 5 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 8 seconds.
TUE NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 8 seconds.
WED: E winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: E 4 ft at 9 seconds.
WED NIGHT: E winds around 10 kt. Seas around 4 ft. Wave Detail: E 4 ft at 9 seconds.
THU: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft.
THU NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft.
FRI: E winds around 10 kt. Seas around 4 ft.
FRI NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 4 ft.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.
