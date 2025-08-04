NJ beach weather &#038; waves: Jersey Shore Report for Monday, Aug. 4

Bradley Beach (Bud McCormick)

Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Mon morning

Rip Current RiskModerate
Waves1 - 3 feet
WindsFrom the Northwest
2 - 6 mph (Gust 7 mph)
2 - 5 knots (Gust 6 knots)
Ocean Temperature71° - 79°
(Normal 72° - 74°)
Air Temperature78° - 89°
Sunrise/Sunset5:56am - 8:08pm
UV Index8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Mon 10:34a		High
Mon 4:51p		Low
Mon 11:34p		High
Tue 5:23a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Mon 9:58a		High
Mon 4:25p		Low
Mon 10:58p		High
Tue 4:57a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Mon 10:10a		High
Mon 4:39p		Low
Mon 11:10p		High
Tue 5:11a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Mon 10:02a		High
Mon 4:21p		Low
Mon 11:02p		High
Tue 4:53a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Mon 8:00a		Low
Mon 2:39p		High
Mon 8:31p		Low
Tue 3:39a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Mon 10:27a		High
Mon 4:49p		Low
Mon 11:29p		High
Tue 5:20a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Mon 7:07a		Low
Mon 2:13p		High
Mon 7:38p		Low
Tue 3:13a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Mon 5:10a		Low
Mon 10:55a		High
Mon 5:44p		Low
Tue 12:10a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Mon 9:57a		High
Mon 4:41p		Low
Mon 11:18p		High
Tue 5:04a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Mon 10:09a		High
Mon 5:08p		Low
Mon 11:38p		High
Tue 5:16a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Mon 10:06a		High
Mon 4:55p		Low
Mon 11:25p		High
Tue 5:16a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Mon 5:10a		Low
Mon 11:01a		High
Mon 5:43p		Low
Tue 12:09a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming E early this afternoon, then becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 8 seconds.

TONIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming SW around 5 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 8 seconds.

TUE: SE winds around 5 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 8 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 8 seconds.

WED: E winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: E 4 ft at 9 seconds.

WED NIGHT: E winds around 10 kt. Seas around 4 ft. Wave Detail: E 4 ft at 9 seconds.

THU: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft.

THU NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft.

FRI: E winds around 10 kt. Seas around 4 ft.

FRI NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 4 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

