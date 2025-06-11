NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Wednesday, June 11
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Wed morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Winds
|From the West
4 - 9 mph (Gust 12 mph)
4 - 8 knots (Gust 10 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|62° - 69°
(Normal 60° - 67°)
|Air Temperature
|75° - 86°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:25am - 8:26pm
|UV Index
|8 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Wed 8:38a
|Low
Wed 2:38p
|High
Wed 8:45p
|Low
Thu 3:31a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 8:12a
|Low
Wed 2:02p
|High
Wed 8:19p
|Low
Thu 2:55a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 8:26a
|Low
Wed 2:14p
|High
Wed 8:33p
|Low
Thu 3:07a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 8:08a
|Low
Wed 2:06p
|High
Wed 8:15p
|Low
Thu 2:59a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Wed 6:53a
|High
Wed 12:18p
|Low
Wed 6:43p
|High
Thu 12:25a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Wed 8:34a
|Low
Wed 2:32p
|High
Wed 8:42p
|Low
Thu 3:29a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Wed 6:27a
|High
Wed 11:25a
|Low
Wed 6:17p
|High
Wed 11:32p
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Wed 9:26a
|Low
Wed 3:00p
|High
Wed 9:42p
|Low
Thu 4:10a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 8:19a
|Low
Wed 2:02p
|High
Wed 8:33p
|Low
Thu 3:05a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Wed 8:46a
|Low
Wed 2:24p
|High
Wed 9:10p
|Low
Thu 3:33a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 8:19a
|Low
Wed 2:08p
|High
Wed 8:37p
|Low
Thu 3:09a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Wed 9:27a
|Low
Wed 3:07p
|High
Wed 9:43p
|Low
Thu 4:03a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
WED: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds.
WED NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds.
THU: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 6 seconds.
THU NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 6 seconds.
FRI: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 6 seconds.
FRI NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.
SAT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of tstms in the afternoon.
SAT NIGHT: E winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Showers likely with a chance of tstms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight.
SUN: E winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.
SUN NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
