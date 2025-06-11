Advisories

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Wed morning

Rip Current Risk Low Waves 1 - 3 feet Winds From the West

4 - 9 mph (Gust 12 mph)

4 - 8 knots (Gust 10 knots) Ocean Temperature 62° - 69°

(Normal 60° - 67°) Air Temperature 75° - 86° Sunrise/Sunset 5:25am - 8:26pm UV Index 8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Wed 8:38a Low

Wed 2:38p High

Wed 8:45p Low

Thu 3:31a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 8:12a Low

Wed 2:02p High

Wed 8:19p Low

Thu 2:55a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 8:26a Low

Wed 2:14p High

Wed 8:33p Low

Thu 3:07a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 8:08a Low

Wed 2:06p High

Wed 8:15p Low

Thu 2:59a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Wed 6:53a High

Wed 12:18p Low

Wed 6:43p High

Thu 12:25a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Wed 8:34a Low

Wed 2:32p High

Wed 8:42p Low

Thu 3:29a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Wed 6:27a High

Wed 11:25a Low

Wed 6:17p High

Wed 11:32p LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Wed 9:26a Low

Wed 3:00p High

Wed 9:42p Low

Thu 4:10a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 8:19a Low

Wed 2:02p High

Wed 8:33p Low

Thu 3:05a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Wed 8:46a Low

Wed 2:24p High

Wed 9:10p Low

Thu 3:33a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 8:19a Low

Wed 2:08p High

Wed 8:37p Low

Thu 3:09a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Wed 9:27a Low

Wed 3:07p High

Wed 9:43p Low

Thu 4:03a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

WED: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds.

THU: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 6 seconds.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 6 seconds.

FRI: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 6 seconds.

FRI NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

SAT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of tstms in the afternoon.

SAT NIGHT: E winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Showers likely with a chance of tstms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight.

SUN: E winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.

SUN NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

