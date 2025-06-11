NJ beach weather &#038; waves: Jersey Shore Report for Wednesday, June 11

NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Wednesday, June 11

Bradley Beach (Bud McCormick)

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Wed morning

Rip Current RiskLow
Waves1 - 3 feet
WindsFrom the West
4 - 9 mph (Gust 12 mph)
4 - 8 knots (Gust 10 knots)
Ocean Temperature62° - 69°
(Normal 60° - 67°)
Air Temperature75° - 86°
Sunrise/Sunset5:25am - 8:26pm
UV Index8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Wed 8:38a		Low
Wed 2:38p		High
Wed 8:45p		Low
Thu 3:31a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Wed 8:12a		Low
Wed 2:02p		High
Wed 8:19p		Low
Thu 2:55a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Wed 8:26a		Low
Wed 2:14p		High
Wed 8:33p		Low
Thu 3:07a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Wed 8:08a		Low
Wed 2:06p		High
Wed 8:15p		Low
Thu 2:59a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Wed 6:53a		High
Wed 12:18p		Low
Wed 6:43p		High
Thu 12:25a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Wed 8:34a		Low
Wed 2:32p		High
Wed 8:42p		Low
Thu 3:29a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Wed 6:27a		High
Wed 11:25a		Low
Wed 6:17p		High
Wed 11:32p
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Wed 9:26a		Low
Wed 3:00p		High
Wed 9:42p		Low
Thu 4:10a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Wed 8:19a		Low
Wed 2:02p		High
Wed 8:33p		Low
Thu 3:05a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Wed 8:46a		Low
Wed 2:24p		High
Wed 9:10p		Low
Thu 3:33a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Wed 8:19a		Low
Wed 2:08p		High
Wed 8:37p		Low
Thu 3:09a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Wed 9:27a		Low
Wed 3:07p		High
Wed 9:43p		Low
Thu 4:03a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

WED: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds.

THU: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 6 seconds.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 6 seconds.

FRI: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 6 seconds.

FRI NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

SAT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of tstms in the afternoon.

SAT NIGHT: E winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Showers likely with a chance of tstms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight.

SUN: E winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.

SUN NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

