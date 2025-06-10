NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tuesday, June 10
Advisories
MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Tue morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Winds
|From the Southeast
6 - 9 mph (Gust 10 mph)
5 - 8 knots (Gust 9 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|61° - 68°
(Normal 60° - 67°)
|Air Temperature
|71° - 80°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:26am - 8:26pm
|UV Index
|2 (Low)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Tue 7:58a
|Low
Tue 1:55p
|High
Tue 8:09p
|Low
Wed 2:48a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 7:32a
|Low
Tue 1:19p
|High
Tue 7:43p
|Low
Wed 2:12a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 7:46a
|Low
Tue 1:31p
|High
Tue 7:57p
|Low
Wed 2:24a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 7:28a
|Low
Tue 1:23p
|High
Tue 7:39p
|Low
Wed 2:16a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Tue 6:09a
|High
Tue 11:38a
|Low
Tue 6:00p
|High
Tue 11:49p
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Tue 7:54a
|Low
Tue 1:52p
|High
Tue 8:04p
|Low
Wed 2:49a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Tue 5:43a
|High
Tue 10:45a
|Low
Tue 5:34p
|High
Tue 10:56p
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Tue 8:43a
|Low
Tue 2:20p
|High
Tue 9:02p
|Low
Wed 3:29a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 7:37a
|Low
Tue 1:24p
|High
Tue 7:54p
|Low
Wed 2:26a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Tue 8:00a
|Low
Tue 1:45p
|High
Tue 8:28p
|Low
Wed 2:53a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 7:40a
|Low
Tue 1:29p
|High
Tue 7:58p
|Low
Wed 2:31a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Tue 8:47a
|Low
Tue 2:28p
|High
Tue 9:03p
|Low
Wed 3:24a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S this afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 6 seconds. Areas of fog early this morning. Showers with a slight chance of tstms this morning, then a chance of showers and tstms this afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM early this morning.
TONIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 8 seconds and E 1 foot at 7 seconds.
WED: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds.
WED NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds.
THU: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 6 seconds.
THU NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 6 seconds.
FRI: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.
FRI NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers.
SAT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.
SAT NIGHT: E winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September.
