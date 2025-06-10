NJ beach weather &#038; waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tuesday, June 10

NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tuesday, June 10

Island Beach State Park (NJ DEP)

Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Tue morning

Rip Current RiskModerate
Waves1 - 3 feet
WindsFrom the Southeast
6 - 9 mph (Gust 10 mph)
5 - 8 knots (Gust 9 knots)
Ocean Temperature61° - 68°
(Normal 60° - 67°)
Air Temperature71° - 80°
Sunrise/Sunset5:26am - 8:26pm
UV Index2 (Low)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Tue 7:58a		Low
Tue 1:55p		High
Tue 8:09p		Low
Wed 2:48a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Tue 7:32a		Low
Tue 1:19p		High
Tue 7:43p		Low
Wed 2:12a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Tue 7:46a		Low
Tue 1:31p		High
Tue 7:57p		Low
Wed 2:24a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Tue 7:28a		Low
Tue 1:23p		High
Tue 7:39p		Low
Wed 2:16a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Tue 6:09a		High
Tue 11:38a		Low
Tue 6:00p		High
Tue 11:49p
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Tue 7:54a		Low
Tue 1:52p		High
Tue 8:04p		Low
Wed 2:49a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Tue 5:43a		High
Tue 10:45a		Low
Tue 5:34p		High
Tue 10:56p
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Tue 8:43a		Low
Tue 2:20p		High
Tue 9:02p		Low
Wed 3:29a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Tue 7:37a		Low
Tue 1:24p		High
Tue 7:54p		Low
Wed 2:26a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Tue 8:00a		Low
Tue 1:45p		High
Tue 8:28p		Low
Wed 2:53a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Tue 7:40a		Low
Tue 1:29p		High
Tue 7:58p		Low
Wed 2:31a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Tue 8:47a		Low
Tue 2:28p		High
Tue 9:03p		Low
Wed 3:24a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S this afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 6 seconds. Areas of fog early this morning. Showers with a slight chance of tstms this morning, then a chance of showers and tstms this afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM early this morning.

TONIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 8 seconds and E 1 foot at 7 seconds.

WED: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds.

THU: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 6 seconds.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 6 seconds.

FRI: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.

FRI NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers.

SAT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.

SAT NIGHT: E winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

How to start your first garden

Gallery Credit: Judi Franco

CHECK OUT: All the free beaches in New Jersey

The Jersey Shore is notorious for charging for access to the beaches. But there are a few that let you get in for free.

Another great South Jersey winery

If you like wine and good food, New Jersey is one of the best states to enjoy a winery.

Gallery Credit: Dennis Malloy

Filed Under: Jersey Shore Report: NJ beach weather and waves, New Jersey Weather
Categories: Dan Zarrow's Weather, New Jersey News, Ultimate New Jersey, Weather

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM