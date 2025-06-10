Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Tue morning

Rip Current Risk Moderate Waves 1 - 3 feet Winds From the Southeast

6 - 9 mph (Gust 10 mph)

5 - 8 knots (Gust 9 knots) Ocean Temperature 61° - 68°

(Normal 60° - 67°) Air Temperature 71° - 80° Sunrise/Sunset 5:26am - 8:26pm UV Index 2 (Low)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Tue 7:58a Low

Tue 1:55p High

Tue 8:09p Low

Wed 2:48a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 7:32a Low

Tue 1:19p High

Tue 7:43p Low

Wed 2:12a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 7:46a Low

Tue 1:31p High

Tue 7:57p Low

Wed 2:24a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 7:28a Low

Tue 1:23p High

Tue 7:39p Low

Wed 2:16a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Tue 6:09a High

Tue 11:38a Low

Tue 6:00p High

Tue 11:49p BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Tue 7:54a Low

Tue 1:52p High

Tue 8:04p Low

Wed 2:49a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Tue 5:43a High

Tue 10:45a Low

Tue 5:34p High

Tue 10:56p LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Tue 8:43a Low

Tue 2:20p High

Tue 9:02p Low

Wed 3:29a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 7:37a Low

Tue 1:24p High

Tue 7:54p Low

Wed 2:26a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Tue 8:00a Low

Tue 1:45p High

Tue 8:28p Low

Wed 2:53a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 7:40a Low

Tue 1:29p High

Tue 7:58p Low

Wed 2:31a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Tue 8:47a Low

Tue 2:28p High

Tue 9:03p Low

Wed 3:24a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S this afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 6 seconds. Areas of fog early this morning. Showers with a slight chance of tstms this morning, then a chance of showers and tstms this afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM early this morning.

TONIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 8 seconds and E 1 foot at 7 seconds.

WED: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds.

THU: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 6 seconds.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 6 seconds.

FRI: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.

FRI NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers.

SAT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.

SAT NIGHT: E winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

