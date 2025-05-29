Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY in effect until 6 p.m. Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Thu morning

Rip Current Risk Low Waves 2 - 5 feet Winds From the North

8 - 15 mph (Gust 22 mph)

7 - 13 knots (Gust 19 knots) Ocean Temperature 58° - 63°

(Normal 58° - 62°) Air Temperature 64° - 71° Sunrise/Sunset 5:30am - 8:18pm UV Index 6 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Thu 10:25a Low

Thu 4:26p High

Thu 10:39p Low

Fri 5:18a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 9:59a Low

Thu 3:50p High

Thu 10:13p Low

Fri 4:42a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 10:13a Low

Thu 4:02p High

Thu 10:27p Low

Fri 4:54a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 9:55a Low

Thu 3:54p High

Thu 10:09p Low

Fri 4:46a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Thu 8:34a High

Thu 2:05p Low

Thu 8:31p High

Fri 2:19a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Thu 10:14a Low

Thu 4:17p High

Thu 10:29p Low

Fri 5:22a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Thu 8:08a High

Thu 1:12p Low

Thu 8:05p High

Fri 1:26a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Thu 5:05a High

Thu 11:08a Low

Thu 4:48p High

Thu 11:29p ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 10:03a Low

Thu 3:49p High

Thu 10:18p Low

Fri 4:57a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Thu 10:33a Low

Thu 4:12p High

Thu 10:55p Low

Fri 5:22a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 10:06a Low

Thu 3:53p High

Thu 10:28p Low

Fri 5:00a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Thu 5:00a High

Thu 11:08a Low

Thu 4:49p High

Thu 11:26p

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: E winds around 10 kt, becoming N late this morning and afternoon. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: SE 5 ft at 8 seconds. A chance of showers early this morning.

TONIGHT: S winds around 5 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 8 seconds. A chance of showers after midnight.

FRI: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers.

FRI NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds. Showers with a chance of tstms.

SAT: W winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds. Showers likely. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.

SAT NIGHT: W winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 8 seconds. Showers likely with a chance of tstms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight.

SUN: W winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

MON: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.

MON NIGHT: S winds around 5 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

