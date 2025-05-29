NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Thursday, May 29
Advisories
MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY in effect until 6 p.m. Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Thu morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Waves
|2 - 5 feet
|Winds
|From the North
8 - 15 mph (Gust 22 mph)
7 - 13 knots (Gust 19 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|58° - 63°
(Normal 58° - 62°)
|Air Temperature
|64° - 71°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:30am - 8:18pm
|UV Index
|6 (High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Thu 10:25a
|Low
Thu 4:26p
|High
Thu 10:39p
|Low
Fri 5:18a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 9:59a
|Low
Thu 3:50p
|High
Thu 10:13p
|Low
Fri 4:42a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 10:13a
|Low
Thu 4:02p
|High
Thu 10:27p
|Low
Fri 4:54a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 9:55a
|Low
Thu 3:54p
|High
Thu 10:09p
|Low
Fri 4:46a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Thu 8:34a
|High
Thu 2:05p
|Low
Thu 8:31p
|High
Fri 2:19a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Thu 10:14a
|Low
Thu 4:17p
|High
Thu 10:29p
|Low
Fri 5:22a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Thu 8:08a
|High
Thu 1:12p
|Low
Thu 8:05p
|High
Fri 1:26a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Thu 5:05a
|High
Thu 11:08a
|Low
Thu 4:48p
|High
Thu 11:29p
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 10:03a
|Low
Thu 3:49p
|High
Thu 10:18p
|Low
Fri 4:57a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Thu 10:33a
|Low
Thu 4:12p
|High
Thu 10:55p
|Low
Fri 5:22a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 10:06a
|Low
Thu 3:53p
|High
Thu 10:28p
|Low
Fri 5:00a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Thu 5:00a
|High
Thu 11:08a
|Low
Thu 4:49p
|High
Thu 11:26p
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: E winds around 10 kt, becoming N late this morning and afternoon. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: SE 5 ft at 8 seconds. A chance of showers early this morning.
TONIGHT: S winds around 5 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 8 seconds. A chance of showers after midnight.
FRI: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers.
FRI NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds. Showers with a chance of tstms.
SAT: W winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds. Showers likely. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.
SAT NIGHT: W winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 8 seconds. Showers likely with a chance of tstms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight.
SUN: W winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
SUN NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
MON: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.
MON NIGHT: S winds around 5 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.
