NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Thursday, May 29

Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY in effect until 6 p.m. Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Thu morning

Rip Current RiskLow
Waves2 - 5 feet
WindsFrom the North
8 - 15 mph (Gust 22 mph)
7 - 13 knots (Gust 19 knots)
Ocean Temperature58° - 63°
(Normal 58° - 62°)
Air Temperature64° - 71°
Sunrise/Sunset5:30am - 8:18pm
UV Index6 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Thu 10:25a		Low
Thu 4:26p		High
Thu 10:39p		Low
Fri 5:18a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Thu 9:59a		Low
Thu 3:50p		High
Thu 10:13p		Low
Fri 4:42a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Thu 10:13a		Low
Thu 4:02p		High
Thu 10:27p		Low
Fri 4:54a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Thu 9:55a		Low
Thu 3:54p		High
Thu 10:09p		Low
Fri 4:46a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Thu 8:34a		High
Thu 2:05p		Low
Thu 8:31p		High
Fri 2:19a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Thu 10:14a		Low
Thu 4:17p		High
Thu 10:29p		Low
Fri 5:22a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Thu 8:08a		High
Thu 1:12p		Low
Thu 8:05p		High
Fri 1:26a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Thu 5:05a		High
Thu 11:08a		Low
Thu 4:48p		High
Thu 11:29p
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Thu 10:03a		Low
Thu 3:49p		High
Thu 10:18p		Low
Fri 4:57a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Thu 10:33a		Low
Thu 4:12p		High
Thu 10:55p		Low
Fri 5:22a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Thu 10:06a		Low
Thu 3:53p		High
Thu 10:28p		Low
Fri 5:00a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Thu 5:00a		High
Thu 11:08a		Low
Thu 4:49p		High
Thu 11:26p

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: E winds around 10 kt, becoming N late this morning and afternoon. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: SE 5 ft at 8 seconds. A chance of showers early this morning.

TONIGHT: S winds around 5 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 8 seconds. A chance of showers after midnight.

FRI: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers.

FRI NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds. Showers with a chance of tstms.

SAT: W winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds. Showers likely. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.

SAT NIGHT: W winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 8 seconds. Showers likely with a chance of tstms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight.

SUN: W winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

MON: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.

MON NIGHT: S winds around 5 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

