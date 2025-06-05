NJ beach weather &#038; waves: Jersey Shore Report for Thursday, June 5

NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Thursday, June 5

Ocean Grove (Bud McCormick)

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Thu morning

Rip Current RiskLow
Waves1 - 2 feet
WindsFrom the Southwest
5 - 10 mph (Gust 13 mph)
4 - 9 knots (Gust 11 knots)
Ocean Temperature63° - 67°
(Normal 60° - 67°)
Air Temperature71° - 87°
Sunrise/Sunset5:27am - 8:23pm
UV Index8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Thu 10:27a		High
Thu 4:37p		Low
Thu 11:04p		High
Fri 4:50a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Thu 9:51a		High
Thu 4:11p		Low
Thu 10:28p		High
Fri 4:24a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Thu 10:03a		High
Thu 4:25p		Low
Thu 10:40p		High
Fri 4:38a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Thu 9:55a		High
Thu 4:07p		Low
Thu 10:32p		High
Fri 4:20a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Thu 7:37a		Low
Thu 2:32p		High
Thu 8:17p		Low
Fri 3:09a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Thu 10:28a		High
Thu 4:43p		Low
Thu 11:01p		High
Fri 4:52a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Thu 6:44a		Low
Thu 2:06p		High
Thu 7:24p		Low
Fri 2:43a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Thu 10:53a		High
Thu 5:25p		Low
Thu 11:30p		High
Fri 5:35a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Thu 10:05a		High
Thu 4:28p		Low
Thu 10:42p		High
Fri 4:37a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Thu 10:19a		High
Thu 4:46p		Low
Thu 10:58p		High
Fri 4:55a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Thu 10:11a		High
Thu 4:49p		Low
Thu 10:53p		High
Fri 4:58a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Thu 11:03a		High
Thu 5:33p		Low
Thu 11:43p		High
Fri 5:45a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

THU: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 7 seconds.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds.

FRI: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 5 seconds and E 2 ft at 8 seconds.

FRI NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 8 seconds and S 2 ft at 5 seconds.

SAT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 8 seconds and E 1 foot at 8 seconds. A chance of showers.

SAT NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.

SUN: E winds around 5 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds around 5 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers early in the evening.

MON: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

MON NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

