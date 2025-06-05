NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Thursday, June 5
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Thu morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Waves
|1 - 2 feet
|Winds
|From the Southwest
5 - 10 mph (Gust 13 mph)
4 - 9 knots (Gust 11 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|63° - 67°
(Normal 60° - 67°)
|Air Temperature
|71° - 87°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:27am - 8:23pm
|UV Index
|8 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Thu 10:27a
|High
Thu 4:37p
|Low
Thu 11:04p
|High
Fri 4:50a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 9:51a
|High
Thu 4:11p
|Low
Thu 10:28p
|High
Fri 4:24a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 10:03a
|High
Thu 4:25p
|Low
Thu 10:40p
|High
Fri 4:38a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 9:55a
|High
Thu 4:07p
|Low
Thu 10:32p
|High
Fri 4:20a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Thu 7:37a
|Low
Thu 2:32p
|High
Thu 8:17p
|Low
Fri 3:09a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Thu 10:28a
|High
Thu 4:43p
|Low
Thu 11:01p
|High
Fri 4:52a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Thu 6:44a
|Low
Thu 2:06p
|High
Thu 7:24p
|Low
Fri 2:43a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Thu 10:53a
|High
Thu 5:25p
|Low
Thu 11:30p
|High
Fri 5:35a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 10:05a
|High
Thu 4:28p
|Low
Thu 10:42p
|High
Fri 4:37a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Thu 10:19a
|High
Thu 4:46p
|Low
Thu 10:58p
|High
Fri 4:55a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 10:11a
|High
Thu 4:49p
|Low
Thu 10:53p
|High
Fri 4:58a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Thu 11:03a
|High
Thu 5:33p
|Low
Thu 11:43p
|High
Fri 5:45a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
THU: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 7 seconds.
THU NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds.
FRI: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 5 seconds and E 2 ft at 8 seconds.
FRI NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 8 seconds and S 2 ft at 5 seconds.
SAT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 8 seconds and E 1 foot at 8 seconds. A chance of showers.
SAT NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.
SUN: E winds around 5 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.
SUN NIGHT: SW winds around 5 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers early in the evening.
MON: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
MON NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers.
