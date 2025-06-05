Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Thu morning

Rip Current Risk Low Waves 1 - 2 feet Winds From the Southwest

5 - 10 mph (Gust 13 mph)

4 - 9 knots (Gust 11 knots) Ocean Temperature 63° - 67°

(Normal 60° - 67°) Air Temperature 71° - 87° Sunrise/Sunset 5:27am - 8:23pm UV Index 8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Thu 10:27a High

Thu 4:37p Low

Thu 11:04p High

Fri 4:50a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 9:51a High

Thu 4:11p Low

Thu 10:28p High

Fri 4:24a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 10:03a High

Thu 4:25p Low

Thu 10:40p High

Fri 4:38a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 9:55a High

Thu 4:07p Low

Thu 10:32p High

Fri 4:20a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Thu 7:37a Low

Thu 2:32p High

Thu 8:17p Low

Fri 3:09a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Thu 10:28a High

Thu 4:43p Low

Thu 11:01p High

Fri 4:52a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Thu 6:44a Low

Thu 2:06p High

Thu 7:24p Low

Fri 2:43a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Thu 10:53a High

Thu 5:25p Low

Thu 11:30p High

Fri 5:35a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 10:05a High

Thu 4:28p Low

Thu 10:42p High

Fri 4:37a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Thu 10:19a High

Thu 4:46p Low

Thu 10:58p High

Fri 4:55a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 10:11a High

Thu 4:49p Low

Thu 10:53p High

Fri 4:58a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Thu 11:03a High

Thu 5:33p Low

Thu 11:43p High

Fri 5:45a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

THU: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 7 seconds.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds.

FRI: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 5 seconds and E 2 ft at 8 seconds.

FRI NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 8 seconds and S 2 ft at 5 seconds.

SAT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 8 seconds and E 1 foot at 8 seconds. A chance of showers.

SAT NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.

SUN: E winds around 5 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds around 5 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers early in the evening.

MON: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

MON NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

