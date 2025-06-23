Advisories

HEAT ADVISORY in effect until 8 p.m. Tuesday. Heat index values up to 100 expected. Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Mon morning

Rip Current Risk Low Waves 1 - 2 feet Winds From the North

3 - 7 mph (Gust 9 mph)

3 - 6 knots (Gust 8 knots) Ocean Temperature 65° - 74°

(Normal 63° - 69°) Air Temperature 77° - 93° Sunrise/Sunset 5:26am - 8:30pm UV Index 9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Mon 6:29a Low

Mon 12:33p High

Mon 6:53p Low

Tue 1:35a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 6:03a Low

Mon 11:57a High

Mon 6:27p Low

Tue 12:59a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 6:17a Low

Mon 12:09p High

Mon 6:41p Low

Tue 1:11a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 5:59a Low

Mon 12:01p High

Mon 6:23p Low

Tue 1:03a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Mon 10:09a Low

Mon 4:38p High

Mon 10:33p Low

Tue 5:40a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Mon 6:19a Low

Mon 12:24p High

Mon 6:44p Low

Tue 1:39a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Mon 9:16a Low

Mon 4:12p High

Mon 9:40p Low

Tue 5:14a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Mon 7:11a Low

Mon 12:56p High

Mon 7:45p Low

Tue 2:10a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 6:06a Low

Mon 12:02p High

Mon 6:33p Low

Tue 1:12a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Mon 6:30a Low

Mon 12:21p High

Mon 7:04p Low

Tue 1:34a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 6:12a Low

Mon 12:07p High

Mon 6:43p Low

Tue 1:18a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Mon 7:14a Low

Mon 12:59p High

Mon 7:41p Low

Tue 2:07a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: N winds around 5 kt, becoming SE this afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 5 seconds and E 1 foot at 9 seconds.

TONIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 5 seconds and SE 1 foot at 9 seconds.

TUE: W winds around 5 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 1 foot at 4 seconds and SE 1 foot at 9 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 4 seconds and SE 1 foot at 9 seconds.

WED: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 1 foot at 4 seconds and SE 1 foot at 9 seconds.

WED NIGHT: S winds around 5 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 1 foot at 4 seconds and SE 1 foot at 8 seconds. A chance of showers.

THU: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.

THU NIGHT: E winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

FRI: E winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers.

FRI NIGHT: E winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

