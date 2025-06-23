NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Monday, June 23
Advisories
HEAT ADVISORY in effect until 8 p.m. Tuesday. Heat index values up to 100 expected. Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Mon morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Waves
|1 - 2 feet
|Winds
|From the North
3 - 7 mph (Gust 9 mph)
3 - 6 knots (Gust 8 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|65° - 74°
(Normal 63° - 69°)
|Air Temperature
|77° - 93°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:26am - 8:30pm
|UV Index
|9 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Mon 6:29a
|Low
Mon 12:33p
|High
Mon 6:53p
|Low
Tue 1:35a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 6:03a
|Low
Mon 11:57a
|High
Mon 6:27p
|Low
Tue 12:59a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 6:17a
|Low
Mon 12:09p
|High
Mon 6:41p
|Low
Tue 1:11a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 5:59a
|Low
Mon 12:01p
|High
Mon 6:23p
|Low
Tue 1:03a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Mon 10:09a
|Low
Mon 4:38p
|High
Mon 10:33p
|Low
Tue 5:40a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Mon 6:19a
|Low
Mon 12:24p
|High
Mon 6:44p
|Low
Tue 1:39a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Mon 9:16a
|Low
Mon 4:12p
|High
Mon 9:40p
|Low
Tue 5:14a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Mon 7:11a
|Low
Mon 12:56p
|High
Mon 7:45p
|Low
Tue 2:10a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 6:06a
|Low
Mon 12:02p
|High
Mon 6:33p
|Low
Tue 1:12a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Mon 6:30a
|Low
Mon 12:21p
|High
Mon 7:04p
|Low
Tue 1:34a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 6:12a
|Low
Mon 12:07p
|High
Mon 6:43p
|Low
Tue 1:18a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Mon 7:14a
|Low
Mon 12:59p
|High
Mon 7:41p
|Low
Tue 2:07a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: N winds around 5 kt, becoming SE this afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 5 seconds and E 1 foot at 9 seconds.
TONIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 5 seconds and SE 1 foot at 9 seconds.
TUE: W winds around 5 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 1 foot at 4 seconds and SE 1 foot at 9 seconds.
TUE NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 4 seconds and SE 1 foot at 9 seconds.
WED: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 1 foot at 4 seconds and SE 1 foot at 9 seconds.
WED NIGHT: S winds around 5 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 1 foot at 4 seconds and SE 1 foot at 8 seconds. A chance of showers.
THU: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.
THU NIGHT: E winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.
FRI: E winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers.
FRI NIGHT: E winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.
