NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Monday, June 23

Island Beach State Park (NJ DEP)

Advisories

HEAT ADVISORY in effect until 8 p.m. Tuesday. Heat index values up to 100 expected. Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Mon morning

Rip Current RiskLow
Waves1 - 2 feet
WindsFrom the North
3 - 7 mph (Gust 9 mph)
3 - 6 knots (Gust 8 knots)
Ocean Temperature65° - 74°
(Normal 63° - 69°)
Air Temperature77° - 93°
Sunrise/Sunset5:26am - 8:30pm
UV Index9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Mon 6:29a		Low
Mon 12:33p		High
Mon 6:53p		Low
Tue 1:35a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 6:03a		Low
Mon 11:57a		High
Mon 6:27p		Low
Tue 12:59a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 6:17a		Low
Mon 12:09p		High
Mon 6:41p		Low
Tue 1:11a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 5:59a		Low
Mon 12:01p		High
Mon 6:23p		Low
Tue 1:03a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Mon 10:09a		Low
Mon 4:38p		High
Mon 10:33p		Low
Tue 5:40a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Mon 6:19a		Low
Mon 12:24p		High
Mon 6:44p		Low
Tue 1:39a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Mon 9:16a		Low
Mon 4:12p		High
Mon 9:40p		Low
Tue 5:14a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Mon 7:11a		Low
Mon 12:56p		High
Mon 7:45p		Low
Tue 2:10a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 6:06a		Low
Mon 12:02p		High
Mon 6:33p		Low
Tue 1:12a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Mon 6:30a		Low
Mon 12:21p		High
Mon 7:04p		Low
Tue 1:34a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 6:12a		Low
Mon 12:07p		High
Mon 6:43p		Low
Tue 1:18a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Mon 7:14a		Low
Mon 12:59p		High
Mon 7:41p		Low
Tue 2:07a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: N winds around 5 kt, becoming SE this afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 5 seconds and E 1 foot at 9 seconds.

TONIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 5 seconds and SE 1 foot at 9 seconds.

TUE: W winds around 5 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 1 foot at 4 seconds and SE 1 foot at 9 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 4 seconds and SE 1 foot at 9 seconds.

WED: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 1 foot at 4 seconds and SE 1 foot at 9 seconds.

WED NIGHT: S winds around 5 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 1 foot at 4 seconds and SE 1 foot at 8 seconds. A chance of showers.

THU: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.

THU NIGHT: E winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

FRI: E winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers.

FRI NIGHT: E winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

