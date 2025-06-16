Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Mon morning

Rip Current Risk Moderate Waves 1 - 3 feet Winds From the East

10 - 14 mph (Gust 20 mph)

9 - 12 knots (Gust 17 knots) Ocean Temperature 65° - 71°

(Normal 63° - 69°) Air Temperature 64° - 68° Sunrise/Sunset 5:25am - 8:28pm UV Index 3 (Moderate)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Mon 6:09a High

Mon 12:20p Low

Mon 6:09p High

Tue 12:26a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 5:33a High

Mon 11:54a Low

Mon 5:33p High

Tue 12:00a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 5:45a High

Mon 12:08p Low

Mon 5:45p High

Tue 12:14a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 5:37a High

Mon 11:50a Low

Mon 5:37p High

Mon 11:56p SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Mon 10:14a High

Mon 4:00p Low

Mon 10:14p High

Tue 4:06a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Mon 6:15a High

Mon 12:08p Low

Mon 6:07p High

Tue 12:18a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Mon 9:48a High

Mon 3:07p Low

Mon 9:48p High

Tue 3:13a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Mon 6:58a High

Mon 1:10p Low

Mon 6:48p High

Tue 1:18a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 5:51a High

Mon 11:53a Low

Mon 5:43p High

Tue 12:02a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Mon 6:19a High

Mon 12:23p Low

Mon 6:09p High

Tue 12:41a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 5:58a High

Mon 11:57a Low

Mon 5:52p High

Tue 12:12a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Mon 6:49a High

Mon 1:01p Low

Mon 6:51p High

Tue 1:17a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: E winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 6 seconds and SE 2 ft at 9 seconds. A slight chance of showers late.

TONIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 8 seconds and S 1 foot at 7 seconds.

TUE: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: S winds around 5 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.

WED: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 6 seconds. A chance of showers in the evening.

THU: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

THU NIGHT: W winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.

FRI: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

FRI NIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

