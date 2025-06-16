NJ beach weather &#038; waves: Jersey Shore Report for Monday, June 16

NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Monday, June 16

Island Beach State Park )NJ DEP)

Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Mon morning

Rip Current RiskModerate
Waves1 - 3 feet
WindsFrom the East
10 - 14 mph (Gust 20 mph)
9 - 12 knots (Gust 17 knots)
Ocean Temperature65° - 71°
(Normal 63° - 69°)
Air Temperature64° - 68°
Sunrise/Sunset5:25am - 8:28pm
UV Index3 (Moderate)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Mon 6:09a		High
Mon 12:20p		Low
Mon 6:09p		High
Tue 12:26a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Mon 5:33a		High
Mon 11:54a		Low
Mon 5:33p		High
Tue 12:00a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Mon 5:45a		High
Mon 12:08p		Low
Mon 5:45p		High
Tue 12:14a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Mon 5:37a		High
Mon 11:50a		Low
Mon 5:37p		High
Mon 11:56p
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Mon 10:14a		High
Mon 4:00p		Low
Mon 10:14p		High
Tue 4:06a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Mon 6:15a		High
Mon 12:08p		Low
Mon 6:07p		High
Tue 12:18a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Mon 9:48a		High
Mon 3:07p		Low
Mon 9:48p		High
Tue 3:13a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Mon 6:58a		High
Mon 1:10p		Low
Mon 6:48p		High
Tue 1:18a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Mon 5:51a		High
Mon 11:53a		Low
Mon 5:43p		High
Tue 12:02a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Mon 6:19a		High
Mon 12:23p		Low
Mon 6:09p		High
Tue 12:41a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Mon 5:58a		High
Mon 11:57a		Low
Mon 5:52p		High
Tue 12:12a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Mon 6:49a		High
Mon 1:01p		Low
Mon 6:51p		High
Tue 1:17a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: E winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 6 seconds and SE 2 ft at 9 seconds. A slight chance of showers late.

TONIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 8 seconds and S 1 foot at 7 seconds.

TUE: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: S winds around 5 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.

WED: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 6 seconds. A chance of showers in the evening.

THU: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

THU NIGHT: W winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.

FRI: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

FRI NIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

