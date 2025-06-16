NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Monday, June 16
Advisories
MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Mon morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Winds
|From the East
10 - 14 mph (Gust 20 mph)
9 - 12 knots (Gust 17 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|65° - 71°
(Normal 63° - 69°)
|Air Temperature
|64° - 68°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:25am - 8:28pm
|UV Index
|3 (Moderate)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Mon 6:09a
|High
Mon 12:20p
|Low
Mon 6:09p
|High
Tue 12:26a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 5:33a
|High
Mon 11:54a
|Low
Mon 5:33p
|High
Tue 12:00a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 5:45a
|High
Mon 12:08p
|Low
Mon 5:45p
|High
Tue 12:14a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 5:37a
|High
Mon 11:50a
|Low
Mon 5:37p
|High
Mon 11:56p
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Mon 10:14a
|High
Mon 4:00p
|Low
Mon 10:14p
|High
Tue 4:06a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Mon 6:15a
|High
Mon 12:08p
|Low
Mon 6:07p
|High
Tue 12:18a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Mon 9:48a
|High
Mon 3:07p
|Low
Mon 9:48p
|High
Tue 3:13a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Mon 6:58a
|High
Mon 1:10p
|Low
Mon 6:48p
|High
Tue 1:18a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 5:51a
|High
Mon 11:53a
|Low
Mon 5:43p
|High
Tue 12:02a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Mon 6:19a
|High
Mon 12:23p
|Low
Mon 6:09p
|High
Tue 12:41a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 5:58a
|High
Mon 11:57a
|Low
Mon 5:52p
|High
Tue 12:12a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Mon 6:49a
|High
Mon 1:01p
|Low
Mon 6:51p
|High
Tue 1:17a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: E winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 6 seconds and SE 2 ft at 9 seconds. A slight chance of showers late.
TONIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 8 seconds and S 1 foot at 7 seconds.
TUE: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds.
TUE NIGHT: S winds around 5 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.
WED: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.
WED NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 6 seconds. A chance of showers in the evening.
THU: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
THU NIGHT: W winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.
FRI: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
FRI NIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
