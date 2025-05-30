Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Fri morning

Rip Current Risk Low Waves 1 - 3 feet Winds From the South

5 - 8 mph (Gust 10 mph)

4 - 7 knots (Gust 9 knots) Ocean Temperature 58° - 64°

(Normal 58° - 62°) Air Temperature 66° - 75° Sunrise/Sunset 5:29am - 8:18pm UV Index 7 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Fri 5:18a High

Fri 11:24a Low

Fri 5:17p High

Fri 11:35p LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 10:58a Low

Fri 4:41p High

Fri 11:09p Low

Sat 5:33a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 11:12a Low

Fri 4:53p High

Fri 11:23p Low

Sat 5:45a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 10:54a Low

Fri 4:45p High

Fri 11:05p Low

Sat 5:37a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Fri 9:23a High

Fri 3:04p Low

Fri 9:22p High

Sat 3:15a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Fri 5:22a High

Fri 11:10a Low

Fri 5:11p High

Fri 11:24p MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Fri 8:57a High

Fri 2:11p Low

Fri 8:56p High

Sat 2:22a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Fri 5:59a High

Fri 12:03p Low

Fri 5:43p High

Sat 12:21a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 10:59a Low

Fri 4:44p High

Fri 11:12p Low

Sat 5:53a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Fri 5:22a High

Fri 11:27a Low

Fri 5:07p High

Fri 11:47p WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 5:00a High

Fri 11:01a Low

Fri 4:47p High

Fri 11:22p CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Fri 5:55a High

Fri 12:02p Low

Fri 5:44p High

Sat 12:19a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

FRI: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers in the morning. Patchy fog in the morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

FRI NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds. Showers with a chance of tstms.

SAT: W winds around 10 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds. Showers in the morning, then showers with a chance of tstms in the afternoon.

SAT NIGHT: W winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 7 seconds. Showers with a chance of tstms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight.

SUN: W winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 7 seconds and W 1 foot at 3 seconds.

SUN NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

MON: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.

MON NIGHT: SW winds around 5 kt. Seas around 2 ft.

TUE: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

