NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Friday, May 30

Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Fri morning

Rip Current RiskLow
Waves1 - 3 feet
WindsFrom the South
5 - 8 mph (Gust 10 mph)
4 - 7 knots (Gust 9 knots)
Ocean Temperature58° - 64°
(Normal 58° - 62°)
Air Temperature66° - 75°
Sunrise/Sunset5:29am - 8:18pm
UV Index7 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Fri 5:18a		High
Fri 11:24a		Low
Fri 5:17p		High
Fri 11:35p
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Fri 10:58a		Low
Fri 4:41p		High
Fri 11:09p		Low
Sat 5:33a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Fri 11:12a		Low
Fri 4:53p		High
Fri 11:23p		Low
Sat 5:45a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Fri 10:54a		Low
Fri 4:45p		High
Fri 11:05p		Low
Sat 5:37a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Fri 9:23a		High
Fri 3:04p		Low
Fri 9:22p		High
Sat 3:15a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Fri 5:22a		High
Fri 11:10a		Low
Fri 5:11p		High
Fri 11:24p
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Fri 8:57a		High
Fri 2:11p		Low
Fri 8:56p		High
Sat 2:22a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Fri 5:59a		High
Fri 12:03p		Low
Fri 5:43p		High
Sat 12:21a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Fri 10:59a		Low
Fri 4:44p		High
Fri 11:12p		Low
Sat 5:53a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Fri 5:22a		High
Fri 11:27a		Low
Fri 5:07p		High
Fri 11:47p
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Fri 5:00a		High
Fri 11:01a		Low
Fri 4:47p		High
Fri 11:22p
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Fri 5:55a		High
Fri 12:02p		Low
Fri 5:44p		High
Sat 12:19a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

FRI: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers in the morning. Patchy fog in the morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

FRI NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds. Showers with a chance of tstms.

SAT: W winds around 10 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds. Showers in the morning, then showers with a chance of tstms in the afternoon.

SAT NIGHT: W winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 7 seconds. Showers with a chance of tstms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight.

SUN: W winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 7 seconds and W 1 foot at 3 seconds.

SUN NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

MON: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.

MON NIGHT: SW winds around 5 kt. Seas around 2 ft.

TUE: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

