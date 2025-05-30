NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Friday, May 30
Advisories
MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Fri morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Winds
|From the South
5 - 8 mph (Gust 10 mph)
4 - 7 knots (Gust 9 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|58° - 64°
(Normal 58° - 62°)
|Air Temperature
|66° - 75°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:29am - 8:18pm
|UV Index
|7 (High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Fri 5:18a
|High
Fri 11:24a
|Low
Fri 5:17p
|High
Fri 11:35p
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 10:58a
|Low
Fri 4:41p
|High
Fri 11:09p
|Low
Sat 5:33a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 11:12a
|Low
Fri 4:53p
|High
Fri 11:23p
|Low
Sat 5:45a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 10:54a
|Low
Fri 4:45p
|High
Fri 11:05p
|Low
Sat 5:37a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Fri 9:23a
|High
Fri 3:04p
|Low
Fri 9:22p
|High
Sat 3:15a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Fri 5:22a
|High
Fri 11:10a
|Low
Fri 5:11p
|High
Fri 11:24p
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Fri 8:57a
|High
Fri 2:11p
|Low
Fri 8:56p
|High
Sat 2:22a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Fri 5:59a
|High
Fri 12:03p
|Low
Fri 5:43p
|High
Sat 12:21a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 10:59a
|Low
Fri 4:44p
|High
Fri 11:12p
|Low
Sat 5:53a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Fri 5:22a
|High
Fri 11:27a
|Low
Fri 5:07p
|High
Fri 11:47p
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 5:00a
|High
Fri 11:01a
|Low
Fri 4:47p
|High
Fri 11:22p
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Fri 5:55a
|High
Fri 12:02p
|Low
Fri 5:44p
|High
Sat 12:19a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
FRI: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers in the morning. Patchy fog in the morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM.
FRI NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds. Showers with a chance of tstms.
SAT: W winds around 10 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds. Showers in the morning, then showers with a chance of tstms in the afternoon.
SAT NIGHT: W winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 7 seconds. Showers with a chance of tstms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight.
SUN: W winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 7 seconds and W 1 foot at 3 seconds.
SUN NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
MON: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.
MON NIGHT: SW winds around 5 kt. Seas around 2 ft.
TUE: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
TUE NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.
