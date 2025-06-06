Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Fri morning

Rip Current Risk Low Waves 1 - 2 feet Winds From the Southwest

5 - 10 mph (Gust 17 mph)

5 - 9 knots (Gust 15 knots) Ocean Temperature 60° - 71°

(Normal 60° - 67°) Air Temperature 71° - 84° Sunrise/Sunset 5:26am - 8:23pm UV Index 9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Fri 11:10a High

Fri 5:26p Low

Fri 11:51p High

Sat 5:44a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 10:34a High

Fri 5:00p Low

Fri 11:15p High

Sat 5:18a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 10:46a High

Fri 5:14p Low

Fri 11:27p High

Sat 5:32a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 10:38a High

Fri 4:56p Low

Fri 11:19p High

Sat 5:14a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Fri 8:30a Low

Fri 3:15p High

Fri 9:06p Low

Sat 3:56a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Fri 11:09a High

Fri 5:27p Low

Fri 11:50p High

Sat 5:40a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Fri 7:37a Low

Fri 2:49p High

Fri 8:13p Low

Sat 3:30a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Fri 5:35a Low

Fri 11:36a High

Fri 6:12p Low

Sat 12:23a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 10:47a High

Fri 5:12p Low

Fri 11:32p High

Sat 5:24a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Fri 11:01a High

Fri 5:32p Low

Fri 11:50p High

Sat 5:41a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 10:52a High

Fri 5:30p Low

Fri 11:44p High

Sat 5:41a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Fri 5:45a Low

Fri 11:47a High

Fri 6:19p Low

Sat 12:34a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt this afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 5 seconds and SE 2 ft at 8 seconds.

TONIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to around 5 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 7 seconds and S 2 ft at 4 seconds.

SAT: S winds around 5 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 8 seconds and E 1 foot at 8 seconds. A chance of showers.

SAT NIGHT: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 8 seconds and E 1 foot at 7 seconds. A chance of showers early in the evening.

SUN: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 8 seconds. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

SUN NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 8 seconds. A chance of showers.

MON: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers early in the morning.

MON NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers after midnight.

TUE: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of tstms in the afternoon.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Showers likely with a chance of tstms early in the evening, then a chance of showers in the late evening and overnight. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

