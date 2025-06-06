NJ beach weather &#038; waves: Jersey Shore Report for Friday, June 6

Island Beach State Park (NJ DEP)

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Fri morning

Rip Current RiskLow
Waves1 - 2 feet
WindsFrom the Southwest
5 - 10 mph (Gust 17 mph)
5 - 9 knots (Gust 15 knots)
Ocean Temperature60° - 71°
(Normal 60° - 67°)
Air Temperature71° - 84°
Sunrise/Sunset5:26am - 8:23pm
UV Index9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Fri 11:10a		High
Fri 5:26p		Low
Fri 11:51p		High
Sat 5:44a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Fri 10:34a		High
Fri 5:00p		Low
Fri 11:15p		High
Sat 5:18a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Fri 10:46a		High
Fri 5:14p		Low
Fri 11:27p		High
Sat 5:32a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Fri 10:38a		High
Fri 4:56p		Low
Fri 11:19p		High
Sat 5:14a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Fri 8:30a		Low
Fri 3:15p		High
Fri 9:06p		Low
Sat 3:56a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Fri 11:09a		High
Fri 5:27p		Low
Fri 11:50p		High
Sat 5:40a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Fri 7:37a		Low
Fri 2:49p		High
Fri 8:13p		Low
Sat 3:30a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Fri 5:35a		Low
Fri 11:36a		High
Fri 6:12p		Low
Sat 12:23a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Fri 10:47a		High
Fri 5:12p		Low
Fri 11:32p		High
Sat 5:24a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Fri 11:01a		High
Fri 5:32p		Low
Fri 11:50p		High
Sat 5:41a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Fri 10:52a		High
Fri 5:30p		Low
Fri 11:44p		High
Sat 5:41a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Fri 5:45a		Low
Fri 11:47a		High
Fri 6:19p		Low
Sat 12:34a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt this afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 5 seconds and SE 2 ft at 8 seconds.

TONIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to around 5 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 7 seconds and S 2 ft at 4 seconds.

SAT: S winds around 5 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 8 seconds and E 1 foot at 8 seconds. A chance of showers.

SAT NIGHT: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 8 seconds and E 1 foot at 7 seconds. A chance of showers early in the evening.

SUN: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 8 seconds. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

SUN NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 8 seconds. A chance of showers.

MON: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers early in the morning.

MON NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers after midnight.

TUE: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of tstms in the afternoon.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Showers likely with a chance of tstms early in the evening, then a chance of showers in the late evening and overnight. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

