NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Friday, June 6
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Fri morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Waves
|1 - 2 feet
|Winds
|From the Southwest
5 - 10 mph (Gust 17 mph)
5 - 9 knots (Gust 15 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|60° - 71°
(Normal 60° - 67°)
|Air Temperature
|71° - 84°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:26am - 8:23pm
|UV Index
|9 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Fri 11:10a
|High
Fri 5:26p
|Low
Fri 11:51p
|High
Sat 5:44a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 10:34a
|High
Fri 5:00p
|Low
Fri 11:15p
|High
Sat 5:18a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 10:46a
|High
Fri 5:14p
|Low
Fri 11:27p
|High
Sat 5:32a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 10:38a
|High
Fri 4:56p
|Low
Fri 11:19p
|High
Sat 5:14a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Fri 8:30a
|Low
Fri 3:15p
|High
Fri 9:06p
|Low
Sat 3:56a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Fri 11:09a
|High
Fri 5:27p
|Low
Fri 11:50p
|High
Sat 5:40a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Fri 7:37a
|Low
Fri 2:49p
|High
Fri 8:13p
|Low
Sat 3:30a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Fri 5:35a
|Low
Fri 11:36a
|High
Fri 6:12p
|Low
Sat 12:23a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 10:47a
|High
Fri 5:12p
|Low
Fri 11:32p
|High
Sat 5:24a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Fri 11:01a
|High
Fri 5:32p
|Low
Fri 11:50p
|High
Sat 5:41a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 10:52a
|High
Fri 5:30p
|Low
Fri 11:44p
|High
Sat 5:41a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Fri 5:45a
|Low
Fri 11:47a
|High
Fri 6:19p
|Low
Sat 12:34a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt this afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 5 seconds and SE 2 ft at 8 seconds.
TONIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to around 5 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 7 seconds and S 2 ft at 4 seconds.
SAT: S winds around 5 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 8 seconds and E 1 foot at 8 seconds. A chance of showers.
SAT NIGHT: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 8 seconds and E 1 foot at 7 seconds. A chance of showers early in the evening.
SUN: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 8 seconds. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
SUN NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 8 seconds. A chance of showers.
MON: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers early in the morning.
MON NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers after midnight.
TUE: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of tstms in the afternoon.
TUE NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Showers likely with a chance of tstms early in the evening, then a chance of showers in the late evening and overnight. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
