NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Wed 9/29
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Wed morning
|Air Temperature
|69° - 72°
|Winds
|From the North
12 - 21 mph (Gust 23 mph)
10 - 18 knots (Gust 20 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 4 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Ocean Temperature
|71° - 72°
(Normal 67° - 70°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:50am - 6:46pm
|UV Index
|4 (Moderate)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Wed 8:03a
|High
Wed 2:26p
|Low
Wed 9:33p
|High
Thu 3:18a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 7:27a
|High
Wed 2:00p
|Low
Wed 8:57p
|High
Thu 2:52a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 7:39a
|High
Wed 2:14p
|Low
Wed 9:09p
|High
Thu 3:06a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 7:31a
|High
Wed 1:56p
|Low
Wed 9:01p
|High
Thu 2:48a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Wed 6:03a
|Low
Wed 12:08p
|High
Wed 6:06p
|Low
Thu 1:38a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Wed 8:07a
|High
Wed 2:21p
|Low
Wed 9:25p
|High
Thu 3:16a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Wed 5:10a
|Low
Wed 11:42a
|High
Wed 5:13p
|Low
Thu 1:12a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Wed 8:42a
|High
Wed 3:18p
|Low
Wed 9:59p
|High
Thu 3:57a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 7:37a
|High
Wed 2:15p
|Low
Wed 9:07p
|High
Thu 3:04a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Wed 7:50a
|High
Wed 2:41p
|Low
Wed 9:23p
|High
Thu 3:11a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 7:50a
|High
Wed 2:20p
|Low
Wed 9:02p
|High
Thu 3:00a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Wed 8:47a
|High
Wed 3:18p
|Low
Wed 9:55p
|High
Thu 3:55a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
WED: N winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds, becoming mainly from the E with a dominant period of 8 seconds in the afternoon.
WED NIGHT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the NE with a dominant period of 6 seconds.
THU: N winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the late morning and early afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the NE with a dominant period of 5 seconds.
THU NIGHT: N winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the evening. Seas around 3 ft.
FRI: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
FRI NIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
SAT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
SAT NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
SUN: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NE in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
SUN NIGHT: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).