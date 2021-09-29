NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Wed 9/29

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Wed morning

Air Temperature 69° - 72° Winds From the North

12 - 21 mph (Gust 23 mph)

10 - 18 knots (Gust 20 knots) Waves 1 - 4 feet Rip Current Risk Low Ocean Temperature 71° - 72°

(Normal 67° - 70°) Sunrise/Sunset 6:50am - 6:46pm UV Index 4 (Moderate)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Wed 8:03a High

Wed 2:26p Low

Wed 9:33p High

Thu 3:18a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 7:27a High

Wed 2:00p Low

Wed 8:57p High

Thu 2:52a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 7:39a High

Wed 2:14p Low

Wed 9:09p High

Thu 3:06a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 7:31a High

Wed 1:56p Low

Wed 9:01p High

Thu 2:48a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Wed 6:03a Low

Wed 12:08p High

Wed 6:06p Low

Thu 1:38a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Wed 8:07a High

Wed 2:21p Low

Wed 9:25p High

Thu 3:16a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Wed 5:10a Low

Wed 11:42a High

Wed 5:13p Low

Thu 1:12a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Wed 8:42a High

Wed 3:18p Low

Wed 9:59p High

Thu 3:57a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 7:37a High

Wed 2:15p Low

Wed 9:07p High

Thu 3:04a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Wed 7:50a High

Wed 2:41p Low

Wed 9:23p High

Thu 3:11a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 7:50a High

Wed 2:20p Low

Wed 9:02p High

Thu 3:00a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Wed 8:47a High

Wed 3:18p Low

Wed 9:55p High

Thu 3:55a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

WED: N winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds, becoming mainly from the E with a dominant period of 8 seconds in the afternoon.

WED NIGHT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the NE with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

THU: N winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the late morning and early afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the NE with a dominant period of 5 seconds.

THU NIGHT: N winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the evening. Seas around 3 ft.

FRI: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

FRI NIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

SAT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

SAT NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

SUN: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NE in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

SUN NIGHT: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).