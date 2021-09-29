NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Wed 9/29

Island Beach State Park (NJ DEP)

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Wed morning

Air Temperature69° - 72°
WindsFrom the North
12 - 21 mph (Gust 23 mph)
10 - 18 knots (Gust 20 knots)
Waves1 - 4 feet
Rip Current RiskLow
Ocean Temperature71° - 72°
(Normal 67° - 70°)
Sunrise/Sunset6:50am - 6:46pm
UV Index4 (Moderate)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Wed 8:03a		High
Wed 2:26p		Low
Wed 9:33p		High
Thu 3:18a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Wed 7:27a		High
Wed 2:00p		Low
Wed 8:57p		High
Thu 2:52a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Wed 7:39a		High
Wed 2:14p		Low
Wed 9:09p		High
Thu 3:06a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Wed 7:31a		High
Wed 1:56p		Low
Wed 9:01p		High
Thu 2:48a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Wed 6:03a		Low
Wed 12:08p		High
Wed 6:06p		Low
Thu 1:38a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Wed 8:07a		High
Wed 2:21p		Low
Wed 9:25p		High
Thu 3:16a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Wed 5:10a		Low
Wed 11:42a		High
Wed 5:13p		Low
Thu 1:12a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Wed 8:42a		High
Wed 3:18p		Low
Wed 9:59p		High
Thu 3:57a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Wed 7:37a		High
Wed 2:15p		Low
Wed 9:07p		High
Thu 3:04a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Wed 7:50a		High
Wed 2:41p		Low
Wed 9:23p		High
Thu 3:11a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Wed 7:50a		High
Wed 2:20p		Low
Wed 9:02p		High
Thu 3:00a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Wed 8:47a		High
Wed 3:18p		Low
Wed 9:55p		High
Thu 3:55a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

WED: N winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds, becoming mainly from the E with a dominant period of 8 seconds in the afternoon.

WED NIGHT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the NE with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

THU: N winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the late morning and early afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the NE with a dominant period of 5 seconds.

THU NIGHT: N winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the evening. Seas around 3 ft.

FRI: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

FRI NIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

SAT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

SAT NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

SUN: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NE in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

SUN NIGHT: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

