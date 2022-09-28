NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Wed 9/28

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Wed morning

Rip Current Risk Low Waves 1 - 3 feet Winds From the West

11 - 18 mph (Gust 23 mph)

9 - 16 knots (Gust 20 knots) Ocean Temperature 68° - 74°

(Normal 66° - 70°) Air Temperature 69° - 71° Sunrise/Sunset 6:49am - 6:47pm UV Index 5 (Moderate)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Wed 9:57a Low

Wed 4:28p High

Wed 10:11p Low

Thu 4:32a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 9:31a Low

Wed 3:52p High

Wed 9:45p Low

Thu 3:56a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 9:45a Low

Wed 4:04p High

Wed 9:59p Low

Thu 4:08a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 9:27a Low

Wed 3:56p High

Wed 9:41p Low

Thu 4:00a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Wed 8:00a High

Wed 1:37p Low

Wed 8:33p High

Thu 1:51a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Wed 9:51a Low

Wed 4:21p High

Wed 10:07p Low

Thu 4:23a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Wed 7:34a High

Wed 12:44p Low

Wed 8:07p High

Thu 12:58a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Wed 10:45a Low

Wed 4:56p High

Wed 11:00p Low

Thu 4:56a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 9:36a Low

Wed 3:54p High

Wed 9:50p Low

Thu 3:58a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Wed 10:15a Low

Wed 4:21p High

Wed 10:29p Low

Thu 4:24a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 9:42a Low

Wed 4:00p High

Wed 10:03p Low

Thu 4:05a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Wed 10:49a Low

Wed 4:55p High

Wed 11:09p Low

Thu 5:04a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

WED: NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas around 3 ft. SE swell 2 to 3 ft at 7 seconds. Light swells.

WED NIGHT: N winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. SE swell 2 to 3 ft at 7 seconds. Light swells.

THU: N winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 6 seconds. Light swells.

THU NIGHT: NE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 6 seconds in the evening, becoming light.

FRI: NE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas around 3 ft. SE swell 2 to 3 ft at 8 seconds. Light swells.

FRI NIGHT: E winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. SE swell 2 to 3 ft at 6 seconds in the evening.

SAT: NE winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of rain.

SUN: NE winds 15 to 20 kt, increasing to 20 to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft, building to 7 to 10 ft. A chance of rain.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

