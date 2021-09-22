NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Wed 9/22

Advisories

HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Dangerous and potentially life threatening conditions exist for all people entering the surf.



SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT from noon through late Thursday

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Wed morning

Air Temperature 75° - 80° Winds From the Southeast

14 - 21 mph (Gust 28 mph)

12 - 18 knots (Gust 24 knots) Waves 2 - 6 feet Rip Current Risk High Ocean Temperature 72° - 74°

(Normal 67° - 70°) Sunrise/Sunset 6:43am - 6:57pm UV Index 3 (Moderate)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Wed 9:25a Low

Wed 3:45p High

Wed 9:41p Low

Thu 3:56a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 8:59a Low

Wed 3:09p High

Wed 9:15p Low

Thu 3:20a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 9:13a Low

Wed 3:21p High

Wed 9:29p Low

Thu 3:32a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 8:55a Low

Wed 3:13p High

Wed 9:11p Low

Thu 3:24a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Wed 7:25a High

Wed 1:05p Low

Wed 7:50p High

Thu 1:21a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Wed 9:17a Low

Wed 3:42p High

Wed 9:35p Low

Thu 3:53a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Wed 6:59a High

Wed 12:12p Low

Wed 7:24p High

Thu 12:28a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Wed 10:00a Low

Wed 4:04p High

Wed 10:14p Low

Thu 4:20a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 9:03a Low

Wed 3:16p High

Wed 9:19p Low

Thu 3:30a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Wed 9:30a Low

Wed 3:34p High

Wed 9:49p Low

Thu 3:50a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 9:11a Low

Wed 3:17p High

Wed 9:28p Low

Thu 3:32a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Wed 10:10a Low

Wed 4:18p High

Wed 10:29p Low

Thu 4:30a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: SE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of showers early this morning, then a slight chance of tstms late this morning and afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM this morning. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 9 seconds, becoming mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds this afternoon.

TONIGHT: SE winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas around 5 ft. A chance of showers late. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

THU: SE winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 5 to 6 ft. A chance of showers until late afternoon, then a chance of tstms late. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

THU NIGHT: SE winds around 15 kt, becoming S late. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of tstms. Showers. Vsby 1 to 3 NM. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

FRI: W winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the morning. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Showers, mainly in the morning.

FRI NIGHT: W winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.

SAT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

SAT NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

SUN: W winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

SUN NIGHT: W winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).