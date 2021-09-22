NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Wed 9/22

Red flags fly at the beach in Harvey Cedars (Harvey Cedars Beach Patrol)

Advisories

HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Dangerous and potentially life threatening conditions exist for all people entering the surf.

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT from noon through late Thursday

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Wed morning

Air Temperature75° - 80°
WindsFrom the Southeast
14 - 21 mph (Gust 28 mph)
12 - 18 knots (Gust 24 knots)
Waves2 - 6 feet
Rip Current RiskHigh
Ocean Temperature72° - 74°
(Normal 67° - 70°)
Sunrise/Sunset6:43am - 6:57pm
UV Index3 (Moderate)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Wed 9:25a		Low
Wed 3:45p		High
Wed 9:41p		Low
Thu 3:56a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Wed 8:59a		Low
Wed 3:09p		High
Wed 9:15p		Low
Thu 3:20a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Wed 9:13a		Low
Wed 3:21p		High
Wed 9:29p		Low
Thu 3:32a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Wed 8:55a		Low
Wed 3:13p		High
Wed 9:11p		Low
Thu 3:24a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Wed 7:25a		High
Wed 1:05p		Low
Wed 7:50p		High
Thu 1:21a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Wed 9:17a		Low
Wed 3:42p		High
Wed 9:35p		Low
Thu 3:53a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Wed 6:59a		High
Wed 12:12p		Low
Wed 7:24p		High
Thu 12:28a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Wed 10:00a		Low
Wed 4:04p		High
Wed 10:14p		Low
Thu 4:20a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Wed 9:03a		Low
Wed 3:16p		High
Wed 9:19p		Low
Thu 3:30a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Wed 9:30a		Low
Wed 3:34p		High
Wed 9:49p		Low
Thu 3:50a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Wed 9:11a		Low
Wed 3:17p		High
Wed 9:28p		Low
Thu 3:32a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Wed 10:10a		Low
Wed 4:18p		High
Wed 10:29p		Low
Thu 4:30a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: SE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of showers early this morning, then a slight chance of tstms late this morning and afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM this morning. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 9 seconds, becoming mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds this afternoon.

TONIGHT: SE winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas around 5 ft. A chance of showers late. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

THU: SE winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 5 to 6 ft. A chance of showers until late afternoon, then a chance of tstms late. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

THU NIGHT: SE winds around 15 kt, becoming S late. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of tstms. Showers. Vsby 1 to 3 NM. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

FRI: W winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the morning. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Showers, mainly in the morning.

FRI NIGHT: W winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.

SAT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

SAT NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

SUN: W winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

SUN NIGHT: W winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

