NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Wed 9/22
Advisories
HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Dangerous and potentially life threatening conditions exist for all people entering the surf.
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT from noon through late Thursday
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Wed morning
|Air Temperature
|75° - 80°
|Winds
|From the Southeast
14 - 21 mph (Gust 28 mph)
12 - 18 knots (Gust 24 knots)
|Waves
|2 - 6 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|High
|Ocean Temperature
|72° - 74°
(Normal 67° - 70°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:43am - 6:57pm
|UV Index
|3 (Moderate)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Wed 9:25a
|Low
Wed 3:45p
|High
Wed 9:41p
|Low
Thu 3:56a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 8:59a
|Low
Wed 3:09p
|High
Wed 9:15p
|Low
Thu 3:20a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 9:13a
|Low
Wed 3:21p
|High
Wed 9:29p
|Low
Thu 3:32a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 8:55a
|Low
Wed 3:13p
|High
Wed 9:11p
|Low
Thu 3:24a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Wed 7:25a
|High
Wed 1:05p
|Low
Wed 7:50p
|High
Thu 1:21a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Wed 9:17a
|Low
Wed 3:42p
|High
Wed 9:35p
|Low
Thu 3:53a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Wed 6:59a
|High
Wed 12:12p
|Low
Wed 7:24p
|High
Thu 12:28a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Wed 10:00a
|Low
Wed 4:04p
|High
Wed 10:14p
|Low
Thu 4:20a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 9:03a
|Low
Wed 3:16p
|High
Wed 9:19p
|Low
Thu 3:30a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Wed 9:30a
|Low
Wed 3:34p
|High
Wed 9:49p
|Low
Thu 3:50a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 9:11a
|Low
Wed 3:17p
|High
Wed 9:28p
|Low
Thu 3:32a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Wed 10:10a
|Low
Wed 4:18p
|High
Wed 10:29p
|Low
Thu 4:30a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: SE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of showers early this morning, then a slight chance of tstms late this morning and afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM this morning. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 9 seconds, becoming mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds this afternoon.
TONIGHT: SE winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas around 5 ft. A chance of showers late. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
THU: SE winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 5 to 6 ft. A chance of showers until late afternoon, then a chance of tstms late. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
THU NIGHT: SE winds around 15 kt, becoming S late. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of tstms. Showers. Vsby 1 to 3 NM. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
FRI: W winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the morning. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Showers, mainly in the morning.
FRI NIGHT: W winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.
SAT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.
SAT NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
SUN: W winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
SUN NIGHT: W winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).