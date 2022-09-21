NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Wed 9/21
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Wed morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Winds
|From the South
10 - 18 mph (Gust 23 mph)
8 - 16 knots (Gust 20 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|74° - 80°
(Normal 66° - 70°)
|Air Temperature
|74° - 83°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:42am - 6:59pm
|UV Index
|6 (High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Wed 5:18a
|Low
Wed 11:20a
|High
Wed 5:31p
|Low
Thu 12:09a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 10:44a
|High
Wed 5:05p
|Low
Wed 11:33p
|High
Thu 5:43a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 5:06a
|Low
Wed 10:56a
|High
Wed 5:19p
|Low
Wed 11:45p
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 10:48a
|High
Wed 5:01p
|Low
Wed 11:37p
|High
Thu 5:39a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Wed 8:58a
|Low
Wed 3:25p
|High
Wed 9:11p
|Low
Thu 4:14a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Wed 5:13a
|Low
Wed 11:06a
|High
Wed 5:20p
|Low
Thu 12:00a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Wed 8:05a
|Low
Wed 2:59p
|High
Wed 8:18p
|Low
Thu 3:48a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Wed 5:49a
|Low
Wed 11:35a
|High
Wed 6:06p
|Low
Thu 12:36a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 5:06a
|Low
Wed 10:51a
|High
Wed 5:20p
|Low
Wed 11:52p
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Wed 5:15a
|Low
Wed 11:04a
|High
Wed 5:43p
|Low
Thu 12:11a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 5:20a
|Low
Wed 11:01a
|High
Wed 5:37p
|Low
Wed 11:59p
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Wed 6:01a
|Low
Wed 11:47a
|High
Wed 6:19p
|Low
Thu 12:46a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
WED: N winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming S with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 7 seconds. Light swells.
WED NIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. S swell 2 to 4 ft at 6 seconds. Light swells.
THU: SW winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming NW in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft. S swell 2 to 5 ft at 5 seconds. Light swells. Showers and scattered tstms.
THU NIGHT: NW winds 15 to 20 kt, increasing to 20 to 25 kt after midnight. Seas 4 to 6 ft. NE swell 2 to 5 ft at 9 seconds. Light swells. Scattered showers in the evening.
FRI: NW winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 6 to 9 ft. SE swell 3 to 8 ft at 13 seconds. Light swells.
FRI NIGHT: NW winds 20 to 25 kt, diminishing to 15 to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 6 to 9 ft. SE swell 3 to 7 ft at 12 seconds. Light swells.
SAT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft.
SUN: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft, building to 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers through the night. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.