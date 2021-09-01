NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Wed 9/1

Yellow flag flies at Bradley Beach (Bud McCormick)

Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Wed morning

Air Temperature72° - 80°
WindsFrom the East
14 - 30 mph (Gust 35 mph)
12 - 26 knots (Gust 30 knots)
Waves2 - 7 feet
Rip Current RiskModerate
Ocean Temperature77° - 81°
(Normal 72° - 73°)
Sunrise/Sunset6:23am - 7:30pm
UV Index6 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Wed 9:59a		High
Wed 4:07p		Low
Wed 11:07p		High
Thu 4:53a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Wed 9:23a		High
Wed 3:41p		Low
Wed 10:31p		High
Thu 4:27a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Wed 9:35a		High
Wed 3:55p		Low
Wed 10:43p		High
Thu 4:41a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Wed 9:27a		High
Wed 3:37p		Low
Wed 10:35p		High
Thu 4:23a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Wed 7:33a		Low
Wed 2:04p		High
Wed 7:47p		Low
Thu 3:12a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Wed 9:50a		High
Wed 4:08p		Low
Wed 10:58p		High
Thu 4:50a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Wed 6:40a		Low
Wed 1:38p		High
Wed 6:54p		Low
Thu 2:46a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Wed 10:20a		High
Wed 4:57p		Low
Wed 11:31p		High
Thu 5:29a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Wed 9:23a		High
Wed 4:04p		Low
Wed 10:45p		High
Thu 4:38a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Wed 9:35a		High
Wed 4:28p		Low
Wed 11:02p		High
Thu 4:48a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Wed 9:32a		High
Wed 4:18p		Low
Wed 10:46p		High
Thu 4:46a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Wed 10:27a		High
Wed 5:01p		Low
Wed 11:35p		High
Thu 5:33a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING

TODAY: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NE late this morning, then becoming E with gusts up to 20 kt this afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then 3 to 4 ft this afternoon. Showers likely with a slight chance of tstms this morning, then showers and tstms likely this afternoon with vsby 1 to 3 NM. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds, becoming mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds this afternoon.

TONIGHT: SE winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming S 20 to 25 kt in the late evening and early morning, then becoming N with gusts up to 30 kt late. Seas 4 to 7 ft. Showers. Tstms likely until early morning, then a chance of tstms late. Vsby 1 to 3 NM. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

THU: N winds 20 to 25 kt, diminishing to 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 5 to 7 ft. Showers likely with a chance of tstms early in the morning, then a chance of showers in the late morning and early afternoon. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds, becoming mainly from the N with a dominant period of 6 seconds in the afternoon.

THU NIGHT: N winds around 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft, subsiding to 3 to 4 ft after midnight. Swell mainly from the NE with a dominant period of 7 seconds, becoming mainly from the E with a dominant period of 8 seconds after midnight.

FRI: N winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

FRI NIGHT: N winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

SAT: N winds around 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.

SAT NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

SUN: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

