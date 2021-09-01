NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Wed 9/1

Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Wed morning

Air Temperature 72° - 80° Winds From the East

14 - 30 mph (Gust 35 mph)

12 - 26 knots (Gust 30 knots) Waves 2 - 7 feet Rip Current Risk Moderate Ocean Temperature 77° - 81°

(Normal 72° - 73°) Sunrise/Sunset 6:23am - 7:30pm UV Index 6 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Wed 9:59a High

Wed 4:07p Low

Wed 11:07p High

Thu 4:53a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 9:23a High

Wed 3:41p Low

Wed 10:31p High

Thu 4:27a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 9:35a High

Wed 3:55p Low

Wed 10:43p High

Thu 4:41a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 9:27a High

Wed 3:37p Low

Wed 10:35p High

Thu 4:23a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Wed 7:33a Low

Wed 2:04p High

Wed 7:47p Low

Thu 3:12a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Wed 9:50a High

Wed 4:08p Low

Wed 10:58p High

Thu 4:50a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Wed 6:40a Low

Wed 1:38p High

Wed 6:54p Low

Thu 2:46a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Wed 10:20a High

Wed 4:57p Low

Wed 11:31p High

Thu 5:29a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 9:23a High

Wed 4:04p Low

Wed 10:45p High

Thu 4:38a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Wed 9:35a High

Wed 4:28p Low

Wed 11:02p High

Thu 4:48a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 9:32a High

Wed 4:18p Low

Wed 10:46p High

Thu 4:46a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Wed 10:27a High

Wed 5:01p Low

Wed 11:35p High

Thu 5:33a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING

TODAY: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NE late this morning, then becoming E with gusts up to 20 kt this afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then 3 to 4 ft this afternoon. Showers likely with a slight chance of tstms this morning, then showers and tstms likely this afternoon with vsby 1 to 3 NM. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds, becoming mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds this afternoon.

TONIGHT: SE winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming S 20 to 25 kt in the late evening and early morning, then becoming N with gusts up to 30 kt late. Seas 4 to 7 ft. Showers. Tstms likely until early morning, then a chance of tstms late. Vsby 1 to 3 NM. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

THU: N winds 20 to 25 kt, diminishing to 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 5 to 7 ft. Showers likely with a chance of tstms early in the morning, then a chance of showers in the late morning and early afternoon. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds, becoming mainly from the N with a dominant period of 6 seconds in the afternoon.

THU NIGHT: N winds around 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft, subsiding to 3 to 4 ft after midnight. Swell mainly from the NE with a dominant period of 7 seconds, becoming mainly from the E with a dominant period of 8 seconds after midnight.

FRI: N winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

FRI NIGHT: N winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

SAT: N winds around 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.

SAT NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

SUN: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).