NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Wed 8/31

Brick Beach III (Jen Ursillo, Townsquare Media NJ)

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Wed morning

Rip Current RiskLow
Waves1 - 3 feet
WindsFrom the West
11 - 15 mph (Gust 18 mph)
9 - 13 knots (Gust 16 knots)
Ocean Temperature80° - 84°
(Normal 72° - 73°)
Air Temperature81° - 88°
Sunrise/Sunset6:22am - 7:32pm
UV Index7 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Wed 5:00a		High
Wed 11:09a		Low
Wed 5:27p		High
Wed 11:17p
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Wed 10:43a		Low
Wed 4:51p		High
Wed 10:51p		Low
Thu 4:57a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Wed 10:57a		Low
Wed 5:03p		High
Wed 11:05p		Low
Thu 5:09a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Wed 10:39a		Low
Wed 4:55p		High
Wed 10:47p		Low
Thu 5:01a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Wed 9:05a		High
Wed 2:49p		Low
Wed 9:32p		High
Thu 2:57a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Wed 11:02a		Low
Wed 5:22p		High
Wed 11:12p		Low
Thu 5:32a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Wed 8:39a		High
Wed 1:56p		Low
Wed 9:06p		High
Thu 2:04a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Wed 5:31a		High
Wed 11:56a		Low
Wed 5:59p		High
Thu 12:04a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Wed 10:45a		Low
Wed 4:57p		High
Wed 10:53p		Low
Thu 5:09a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Wed 11:22a		Low
Wed 5:24p		High
Wed 11:32p		Low
Thu 5:36a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Wed 10:51a		Low
Wed 5:03p		High
Wed 11:08p		Low
Thu 5:18a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Wed 5:36a		High
Wed 11:59a		Low
Wed 6:01p		High
Thu 12:14a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: W winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. S swell around 2 ft at 5 seconds. Light swells.

TONIGHT: W winds around 10 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

THU: NW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

THU NIGHT: N winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming NE after midnight. Seas around 2 ft.

FRI: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.

FRI NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.

SAT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas around 2 ft.

SUN: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

