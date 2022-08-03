NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Wed 8/3

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Wed morning

Rip Current Risk Low Waves 1 - 2 feet Winds From the South

8 - 14 mph (Gust 17 mph)

7 - 12 knots (Gust 15 knots) Ocean Temperature 67° - 75°

(Normal 72° - 74°) Air Temperature 78° - 89° Sunrise/Sunset 5:55am - 8:09pm UV Index 9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Wed 6:05a High

Wed 12:30p Low

Wed 6:31p High

Thu 12:30a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 5:29a High

Wed 12:04p Low

Wed 5:55p High

Thu 12:04a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 5:41a High

Wed 12:18p Low

Wed 6:07p High

Thu 12:18a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 5:33a High

Wed 12:00p Low

Wed 5:59p High

Thu 12:00a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Wed 10:10a High

Wed 4:10p Low

Wed 10:36p High

Thu 4:10a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Wed 6:10a High

Wed 12:20p Low

Wed 6:31p High

Thu 12:21a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Wed 9:44a High

Wed 3:17p Low

Wed 10:10p High

Thu 3:17a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Wed 6:47a High

Wed 1:13p Low

Wed 7:10p High

Thu 1:12a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 5:46a High

Wed 12:00p Low

Wed 6:07p High

Thu 12:02a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Wed 6:12a High

Wed 12:33p Low

Wed 6:34p High

Thu 12:40a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 5:55a High

Wed 12:06p Low

Wed 6:17p High

Thu 12:19a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Wed 6:51a High

Wed 1:13p Low

Wed 7:13p High

Thu 1:24a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE late. Seas around 2 ft. Light swells.

TONIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 2 ft.

THU: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

FRI: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight.

SAT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers.

SUN: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

