NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Wed 8/3

North end of the Belmar boardwalk (Dr. Alan G. Stern)

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Wed morning

Rip Current RiskLow
Waves1 - 2 feet
WindsFrom the South
8 - 14 mph (Gust 17 mph)
7 - 12 knots (Gust 15 knots)
Ocean Temperature67° - 75°
(Normal 72° - 74°)
Air Temperature78° - 89°
Sunrise/Sunset5:55am - 8:09pm
UV Index9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Wed 6:05a		High
Wed 12:30p		Low
Wed 6:31p		High
Thu 12:30a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Wed 5:29a		High
Wed 12:04p		Low
Wed 5:55p		High
Thu 12:04a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Wed 5:41a		High
Wed 12:18p		Low
Wed 6:07p		High
Thu 12:18a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Wed 5:33a		High
Wed 12:00p		Low
Wed 5:59p		High
Thu 12:00a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Wed 10:10a		High
Wed 4:10p		Low
Wed 10:36p		High
Thu 4:10a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Wed 6:10a		High
Wed 12:20p		Low
Wed 6:31p		High
Thu 12:21a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Wed 9:44a		High
Wed 3:17p		Low
Wed 10:10p		High
Thu 3:17a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Wed 6:47a		High
Wed 1:13p		Low
Wed 7:10p		High
Thu 1:12a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Wed 5:46a		High
Wed 12:00p		Low
Wed 6:07p		High
Thu 12:02a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Wed 6:12a		High
Wed 12:33p		Low
Wed 6:34p		High
Thu 12:40a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Wed 5:55a		High
Wed 12:06p		Low
Wed 6:17p		High
Thu 12:19a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Wed 6:51a		High
Wed 1:13p		Low
Wed 7:13p		High
Thu 1:24a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE late. Seas around 2 ft. Light swells.

TONIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 2 ft.

THU: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

FRI: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight.

SAT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers.

SUN: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

