NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Wed 8/3
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Wed morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Waves
|1 - 2 feet
|Winds
|From the South
8 - 14 mph (Gust 17 mph)
7 - 12 knots (Gust 15 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|67° - 75°
(Normal 72° - 74°)
|Air Temperature
|78° - 89°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:55am - 8:09pm
|UV Index
|9 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Wed 6:05a
|High
Wed 12:30p
|Low
Wed 6:31p
|High
Thu 12:30a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 5:29a
|High
Wed 12:04p
|Low
Wed 5:55p
|High
Thu 12:04a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 5:41a
|High
Wed 12:18p
|Low
Wed 6:07p
|High
Thu 12:18a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 5:33a
|High
Wed 12:00p
|Low
Wed 5:59p
|High
Thu 12:00a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Wed 10:10a
|High
Wed 4:10p
|Low
Wed 10:36p
|High
Thu 4:10a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Wed 6:10a
|High
Wed 12:20p
|Low
Wed 6:31p
|High
Thu 12:21a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Wed 9:44a
|High
Wed 3:17p
|Low
Wed 10:10p
|High
Thu 3:17a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Wed 6:47a
|High
Wed 1:13p
|Low
Wed 7:10p
|High
Thu 1:12a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 5:46a
|High
Wed 12:00p
|Low
Wed 6:07p
|High
Thu 12:02a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Wed 6:12a
|High
Wed 12:33p
|Low
Wed 6:34p
|High
Thu 12:40a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 5:55a
|High
Wed 12:06p
|Low
Wed 6:17p
|High
Thu 12:19a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Wed 6:51a
|High
Wed 1:13p
|Low
Wed 7:13p
|High
Thu 1:24a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE late. Seas around 2 ft. Light swells.
TONIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 2 ft.
THU: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
THU NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
FRI: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.
FRI NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight.
SAT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers.
SUN: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.