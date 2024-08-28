NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Wed 8/28

Advisories

HEAT ADVISORY in effect until 8 p.m. Wed. - Heat index values up to 104 expected. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and

heat stroke.



At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Wed morning

Rip Current Risk Low Waves 1 - 2 feet Winds From the Southwest

11 - 15 mph (Gust 18 mph)

10 - 13 knots (Gust 16 knots) Ocean Temperature 70° - 76°

(Normal 72° - 73°) Air Temperature 81° - 94° Sunrise/Sunset 6:19am - 7:37pm UV Index 8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Wed 9:56a High

Wed 4:09p Low

Wed 11:03p High

Thu 4:46a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 9:20a High

Wed 3:43p Low

Wed 10:27p High

Thu 4:20a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 9:32a High

Wed 3:57p Low

Wed 10:39p High

Thu 4:34a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 9:24a High

Wed 3:39p Low

Wed 10:31p High

Thu 4:16a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Wed 7:20a Low

Wed 2:01p High

Wed 7:49p Low

Thu 3:08a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Wed 9:49a High

Wed 4:07p Low

Wed 11:01p High

Thu 4:44a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Wed 6:27a Low

Wed 1:35p High

Wed 6:56p Low

Thu 2:42a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Wed 10:15a High

Wed 5:01p Low

Wed 11:31p High

Thu 5:28a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 9:22a High

Wed 4:05p Low

Wed 10:44p High

Thu 4:41a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Wed 9:40a High

Wed 4:35p Low

Wed 11:03p High

Thu 5:00a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 9:31a High

Wed 4:24p Low

Wed 10:57p High

Thu 5:00a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Wed 10:20a High

Wed 5:05p Low

Wed 11:45p High

Thu 5:40a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

WED: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 5 seconds and SE 2 ft at 8 seconds.

WED NIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NE 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 5 seconds and NE 3 ft at 8 seconds. A chance of showers in the evening.

THU: E winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Wave Detail: E 5 ft at 7 seconds and S 2 ft at 5 seconds.

THU NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: E 5 ft at 7 seconds.

FRI: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: E 4 ft at 7 seconds.

FRI NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

SAT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

SAT NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers.

SUN: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers in the morning.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

