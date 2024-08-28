NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Wed 8/28
Advisories
HEAT ADVISORY in effect until 8 p.m. Wed. - Heat index values up to 104 expected. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and
heat stroke.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Wed morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Waves
|1 - 2 feet
|Winds
|From the Southwest
11 - 15 mph (Gust 18 mph)
10 - 13 knots (Gust 16 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|70° - 76°
(Normal 72° - 73°)
|Air Temperature
|81° - 94°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:19am - 7:37pm
|UV Index
|8 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Wed 9:56a
|High
Wed 4:09p
|Low
Wed 11:03p
|High
Thu 4:46a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 9:20a
|High
Wed 3:43p
|Low
Wed 10:27p
|High
Thu 4:20a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 9:32a
|High
Wed 3:57p
|Low
Wed 10:39p
|High
Thu 4:34a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 9:24a
|High
Wed 3:39p
|Low
Wed 10:31p
|High
Thu 4:16a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Wed 7:20a
|Low
Wed 2:01p
|High
Wed 7:49p
|Low
Thu 3:08a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Wed 9:49a
|High
Wed 4:07p
|Low
Wed 11:01p
|High
Thu 4:44a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Wed 6:27a
|Low
Wed 1:35p
|High
Wed 6:56p
|Low
Thu 2:42a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Wed 10:15a
|High
Wed 5:01p
|Low
Wed 11:31p
|High
Thu 5:28a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 9:22a
|High
Wed 4:05p
|Low
Wed 10:44p
|High
Thu 4:41a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Wed 9:40a
|High
Wed 4:35p
|Low
Wed 11:03p
|High
Thu 5:00a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 9:31a
|High
Wed 4:24p
|Low
Wed 10:57p
|High
Thu 5:00a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Wed 10:20a
|High
Wed 5:05p
|Low
Wed 11:45p
|High
Thu 5:40a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
WED: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 5 seconds and SE 2 ft at 8 seconds.
WED NIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NE 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 5 seconds and NE 3 ft at 8 seconds. A chance of showers in the evening.
THU: E winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Wave Detail: E 5 ft at 7 seconds and S 2 ft at 5 seconds.
THU NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: E 5 ft at 7 seconds.
FRI: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: E 4 ft at 7 seconds.
FRI NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
SAT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
SAT NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers.
SUN: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers in the morning.
SUN NIGHT: SW winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.
