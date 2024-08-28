NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Wed 8/28

Wildwood (WildwoodsNJ.com)

Advisories

HEAT ADVISORY in effect until 8 p.m. Wed. - Heat index values up to 104 expected. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and
heat stroke.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Wed morning

Rip Current RiskLow
Waves1 - 2 feet
WindsFrom the Southwest
11 - 15 mph (Gust 18 mph)
10 - 13 knots (Gust 16 knots)
Ocean Temperature70° - 76°
(Normal 72° - 73°)
Air Temperature81° - 94°
Sunrise/Sunset6:19am - 7:37pm
UV Index8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Wed 9:56a		High
Wed 4:09p		Low
Wed 11:03p		High
Thu 4:46a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Wed 9:20a		High
Wed 3:43p		Low
Wed 10:27p		High
Thu 4:20a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Wed 9:32a		High
Wed 3:57p		Low
Wed 10:39p		High
Thu 4:34a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Wed 9:24a		High
Wed 3:39p		Low
Wed 10:31p		High
Thu 4:16a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Wed 7:20a		Low
Wed 2:01p		High
Wed 7:49p		Low
Thu 3:08a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Wed 9:49a		High
Wed 4:07p		Low
Wed 11:01p		High
Thu 4:44a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Wed 6:27a		Low
Wed 1:35p		High
Wed 6:56p		Low
Thu 2:42a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Wed 10:15a		High
Wed 5:01p		Low
Wed 11:31p		High
Thu 5:28a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Wed 9:22a		High
Wed 4:05p		Low
Wed 10:44p		High
Thu 4:41a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Wed 9:40a		High
Wed 4:35p		Low
Wed 11:03p		High
Thu 5:00a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Wed 9:31a		High
Wed 4:24p		Low
Wed 10:57p		High
Thu 5:00a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Wed 10:20a		High
Wed 5:05p		Low
Wed 11:45p		High
Thu 5:40a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

WED: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 5 seconds and SE 2 ft at 8 seconds.

WED NIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NE 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 5 seconds and NE 3 ft at 8 seconds. A chance of showers in the evening.

THU: E winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Wave Detail: E 5 ft at 7 seconds and S 2 ft at 5 seconds.

THU NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: E 5 ft at 7 seconds.

FRI: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: E 4 ft at 7 seconds.

FRI NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

SAT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

SAT NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers.

SUN: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers in the morning.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

