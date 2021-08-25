NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Wed 8/25

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Wed morning

Air Temperature 74° - 90° Winds From the South

6 - 12 mph (Gust 16 mph)

5 - 10 knots (Gust 14 knots) Waves 1 - 2 feet Rip Current Risk Low Ocean Temperature 69° - 81°

(Normal 73°) Sunrise/Sunset 6:16am - 7:41pm UV Index 8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Wed 10:40a Low

Wed 4:52p High

Wed 10:55p Low

Thu 5:08a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 10:14a Low

Wed 4:16p High

Wed 10:29p Low

Thu 4:32a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 10:28a Low

Wed 4:28p High

Wed 10:43p Low

Thu 4:44a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 10:10a Low

Wed 4:20p High

Wed 10:25p Low

Thu 4:36a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Wed 8:37a High

Wed 2:20p Low

Wed 8:57p High

Thu 2:35a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Wed 10:31a Low

Wed 4:49p High

Wed 10:48p Low

Thu 5:10a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Wed 8:11a High

Wed 1:27p Low

Wed 8:31p High

Thu 1:42a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Wed 11:13a Low

Wed 5:12p High

Wed 11:25p Low

Thu 5:37a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 10:15a Low

Wed 4:24p High

Wed 10:30p Low

Thu 4:47a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Wed 10:42a Low

Wed 4:41p High

Wed 11:00p Low

Thu 5:06a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 10:22a Low

Wed 4:21p High

Wed 10:38p Low

Thu 4:47a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Wed 5:09a High

Wed 11:21a Low

Wed 5:25p High

Wed 11:39p

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

REST OF TONIGHT: W winds around 5 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

WED: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

WED NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW late. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

THU: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt late. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less.

FRI: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.

FRI NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft after midnight.

SAT: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.

SAT NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening.

SUN: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

SUN NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft in the evening, then 2 ft or less. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).