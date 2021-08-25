NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Wed 8/25
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Wed morning
|Air Temperature
|74° - 90°
|Winds
|From the South
6 - 12 mph (Gust 16 mph)
5 - 10 knots (Gust 14 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 2 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Ocean Temperature
|69° - 81°
(Normal 73°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:16am - 7:41pm
|UV Index
|8 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Wed 10:40a
|Low
Wed 4:52p
|High
Wed 10:55p
|Low
Thu 5:08a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 10:14a
|Low
Wed 4:16p
|High
Wed 10:29p
|Low
Thu 4:32a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 10:28a
|Low
Wed 4:28p
|High
Wed 10:43p
|Low
Thu 4:44a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 10:10a
|Low
Wed 4:20p
|High
Wed 10:25p
|Low
Thu 4:36a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Wed 8:37a
|High
Wed 2:20p
|Low
Wed 8:57p
|High
Thu 2:35a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Wed 10:31a
|Low
Wed 4:49p
|High
Wed 10:48p
|Low
Thu 5:10a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Wed 8:11a
|High
Wed 1:27p
|Low
Wed 8:31p
|High
Thu 1:42a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Wed 11:13a
|Low
Wed 5:12p
|High
Wed 11:25p
|Low
Thu 5:37a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 10:15a
|Low
Wed 4:24p
|High
Wed 10:30p
|Low
Thu 4:47a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Wed 10:42a
|Low
Wed 4:41p
|High
Wed 11:00p
|Low
Thu 5:06a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 10:22a
|Low
Wed 4:21p
|High
Wed 10:38p
|Low
Thu 4:47a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Wed 5:09a
|High
Wed 11:21a
|Low
Wed 5:25p
|High
Wed 11:39p
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
REST OF TONIGHT: W winds around 5 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.
WED: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
WED NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW late. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.
THU: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt late. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 6 seconds.
THU NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less.
FRI: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.
FRI NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft after midnight.
SAT: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.
SAT NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening.
SUN: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
SUN NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft in the evening, then 2 ft or less. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).