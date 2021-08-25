NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Wed 8/25

Bradley Beach (Bud McCormick)

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Wed morning

Air Temperature74° - 90°
WindsFrom the South
6 - 12 mph (Gust 16 mph)
5 - 10 knots (Gust 14 knots)
Waves1 - 2 feet
Rip Current RiskLow
Ocean Temperature69° - 81°
(Normal 73°)
Sunrise/Sunset6:16am - 7:41pm
UV Index8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Wed 10:40a		Low
Wed 4:52p		High
Wed 10:55p		Low
Thu 5:08a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Wed 10:14a		Low
Wed 4:16p		High
Wed 10:29p		Low
Thu 4:32a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Wed 10:28a		Low
Wed 4:28p		High
Wed 10:43p		Low
Thu 4:44a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Wed 10:10a		Low
Wed 4:20p		High
Wed 10:25p		Low
Thu 4:36a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Wed 8:37a		High
Wed 2:20p		Low
Wed 8:57p		High
Thu 2:35a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Wed 10:31a		Low
Wed 4:49p		High
Wed 10:48p		Low
Thu 5:10a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Wed 8:11a		High
Wed 1:27p		Low
Wed 8:31p		High
Thu 1:42a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Wed 11:13a		Low
Wed 5:12p		High
Wed 11:25p		Low
Thu 5:37a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Wed 10:15a		Low
Wed 4:24p		High
Wed 10:30p		Low
Thu 4:47a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Wed 10:42a		Low
Wed 4:41p		High
Wed 11:00p		Low
Thu 5:06a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Wed 10:22a		Low
Wed 4:21p		High
Wed 10:38p		Low
Thu 4:47a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Wed 5:09a		High
Wed 11:21a		Low
Wed 5:25p		High
Wed 11:39p

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

REST OF TONIGHT: W winds around 5 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

WED: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

WED NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW late. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

THU: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt late. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less.

FRI: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.

FRI NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft after midnight.

SAT: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.

SAT NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening.

SUN: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

SUN NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft in the evening, then 2 ft or less. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Filed Under: NJ beach weather
Categories: New Jersey News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top