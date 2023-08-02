NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Wed 8/2

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Wed morning

Rip Current RiskLow
Waves1 - 2 feet
WindsFrom the South
8 - 13 mph (Gust 14 mph)
7 - 11 knots (Gust 12 knots)
Ocean Temperature67° - 78°
(Normal 72° - 82°)
Air Temperature76° - 81°
Sunrise/Sunset5:54am - 8:10pm
UV Index8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Wed 8:55a		Low
Wed 3:09p		High
Wed 9:15p		Low
Thu 3:51a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Wed 8:29a		Low
Wed 2:33p		High
Wed 8:49p		Low
Thu 3:15a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Wed 8:43a		Low
Wed 2:45p		High
Wed 9:03p		Low
Thu 3:27a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Wed 8:25a		Low
Wed 2:37p		High
Wed 8:45p		Low
Thu 3:19a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Wed 7:07a		High
Wed 12:35p		Low
Wed 7:14p		High
Thu 12:55a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Wed 8:47a		Low
Wed 3:03p		High
Wed 9:08p		Low
Thu 3:50a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Wed 6:41a		High
Wed 11:42a		Low
Wed 6:48p		High
Thu 12:02a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Wed 9:44a		Low
Wed 3:31p		High
Wed 10:07p		Low
Thu 4:27a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Wed 8:35a		Low
Wed 2:31p		High
Wed 8:57p		Low
Thu 3:21a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Wed 9:05a		Low
Wed 2:56p		High
Wed 9:36p		Low
Thu 3:49a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Wed 8:38a		Low
Wed 2:36p		High
Wed 9:04p		Low
Thu 3:29a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Wed 9:42a		Low
Wed 3:31p		High
Wed 10:06p		Low
Thu 4:21a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE late. Seas around 2 ft.

TONIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 8 seconds after midnight.

THU: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. E swell around 2 ft at 7 seconds in the morning, becoming light.

THU NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. S swell 2 to 3 ft at 3 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms after midnight.

FRI: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. S swell 2 to 4 ft at 4 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of tstms in the afternoon.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. S swell 2 to 3 ft at 4 seconds. Showers likely with a chance of tstms in the evening, then a chance of showers and tstms after midnight.

SAT: NW winds around 10 kt, becoming SW in the evening, then becoming N after midnight. Seas 2 to 4 ft.

SUN: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon, then becoming S. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

