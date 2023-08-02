NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Wed 8/2
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Wed morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Waves
|1 - 2 feet
|Winds
|From the South
8 - 13 mph (Gust 14 mph)
7 - 11 knots (Gust 12 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|67° - 78°
(Normal 72° - 82°)
|Air Temperature
|76° - 81°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:54am - 8:10pm
|UV Index
|8 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Wed 8:55a
|Low
Wed 3:09p
|High
Wed 9:15p
|Low
Thu 3:51a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 8:29a
|Low
Wed 2:33p
|High
Wed 8:49p
|Low
Thu 3:15a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 8:43a
|Low
Wed 2:45p
|High
Wed 9:03p
|Low
Thu 3:27a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 8:25a
|Low
Wed 2:37p
|High
Wed 8:45p
|Low
Thu 3:19a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Wed 7:07a
|High
Wed 12:35p
|Low
Wed 7:14p
|High
Thu 12:55a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Wed 8:47a
|Low
Wed 3:03p
|High
Wed 9:08p
|Low
Thu 3:50a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Wed 6:41a
|High
Wed 11:42a
|Low
Wed 6:48p
|High
Thu 12:02a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Wed 9:44a
|Low
Wed 3:31p
|High
Wed 10:07p
|Low
Thu 4:27a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 8:35a
|Low
Wed 2:31p
|High
Wed 8:57p
|Low
Thu 3:21a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Wed 9:05a
|Low
Wed 2:56p
|High
Wed 9:36p
|Low
Thu 3:49a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 8:38a
|Low
Wed 2:36p
|High
Wed 9:04p
|Low
Thu 3:29a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Wed 9:42a
|Low
Wed 3:31p
|High
Wed 10:06p
|Low
Thu 4:21a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE late. Seas around 2 ft.
TONIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 8 seconds after midnight.
THU: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. E swell around 2 ft at 7 seconds in the morning, becoming light.
THU NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. S swell 2 to 3 ft at 3 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms after midnight.
FRI: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. S swell 2 to 4 ft at 4 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of tstms in the afternoon.
FRI NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. S swell 2 to 3 ft at 4 seconds. Showers likely with a chance of tstms in the evening, then a chance of showers and tstms after midnight.
SAT: NW winds around 10 kt, becoming SW in the evening, then becoming N after midnight. Seas 2 to 4 ft.
SUN: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon, then becoming S. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.