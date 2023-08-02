NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Wed 8/2

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Wed morning

Rip Current Risk Low Waves 1 - 2 feet Winds From the South

8 - 13 mph (Gust 14 mph)

7 - 11 knots (Gust 12 knots) Ocean Temperature 67° - 78°

(Normal 72° - 82°) Air Temperature 76° - 81° Sunrise/Sunset 5:54am - 8:10pm UV Index 8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Wed 8:55a Low

Wed 3:09p High

Wed 9:15p Low

Thu 3:51a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 8:29a Low

Wed 2:33p High

Wed 8:49p Low

Thu 3:15a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 8:43a Low

Wed 2:45p High

Wed 9:03p Low

Thu 3:27a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 8:25a Low

Wed 2:37p High

Wed 8:45p Low

Thu 3:19a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Wed 7:07a High

Wed 12:35p Low

Wed 7:14p High

Thu 12:55a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Wed 8:47a Low

Wed 3:03p High

Wed 9:08p Low

Thu 3:50a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Wed 6:41a High

Wed 11:42a Low

Wed 6:48p High

Thu 12:02a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Wed 9:44a Low

Wed 3:31p High

Wed 10:07p Low

Thu 4:27a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 8:35a Low

Wed 2:31p High

Wed 8:57p Low

Thu 3:21a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Wed 9:05a Low

Wed 2:56p High

Wed 9:36p Low

Thu 3:49a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 8:38a Low

Wed 2:36p High

Wed 9:04p Low

Thu 3:29a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Wed 9:42a Low

Wed 3:31p High

Wed 10:06p Low

Thu 4:21a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE late. Seas around 2 ft.

TONIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 8 seconds after midnight.

THU: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. E swell around 2 ft at 7 seconds in the morning, becoming light.

THU NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. S swell 2 to 3 ft at 3 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms after midnight.

FRI: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. S swell 2 to 4 ft at 4 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of tstms in the afternoon.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. S swell 2 to 3 ft at 4 seconds. Showers likely with a chance of tstms in the evening, then a chance of showers and tstms after midnight.

SAT: NW winds around 10 kt, becoming SW in the evening, then becoming N after midnight. Seas 2 to 4 ft.

SUN: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon, then becoming S. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

New Jersey's best tourist town for all 4 seasons Lambertville was just named best winter destination in New Jersey. I wholeheartedly disagree. It is the best destination at ANY time of year.

Another great South Jersey winery If you like wine and good food, New Jersey is one of the best states to enjoy a winery.