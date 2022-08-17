NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Wed 8/17

Red flag in Bradley Beach (Bud McCormick)

Advisories

HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Dangerous and potentially life threatening conditions exist for all people entering the surf.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Wed morning

Rip Current RiskHigh
Waves2 - 5 feet
WindsFrom the North
8 - 16 mph (Gust 23 mph)
7 - 14 knots (Gust 20 knots)
Ocean Temperature68° - 73°
(Normal 73°)
Air Temperature73° - 80°
Sunrise/Sunset6:09am - 7:52pm
UV Index4 (Moderate)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Wed 6:28a		High
Wed 12:55p		Low
Wed 7:10p		High
Thu 1:13a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Wed 5:52a		High
Wed 12:29p		Low
Wed 6:34p		High
Thu 12:47a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Wed 6:04a		High
Wed 12:43p		Low
Wed 6:46p		High
Thu 1:01a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Wed 5:56a		High
Wed 12:25p		Low
Wed 6:38p		High
Thu 12:43a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Wed 10:33a		High
Wed 4:35p		Low
Wed 11:15p		High
Thu 4:53a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Wed 6:37a		High
Wed 12:48p		Low
Wed 7:17p		High
Thu 1:07a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Wed 10:07a		High
Wed 3:42p		Low
Wed 10:49p		High
Thu 4:00a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Wed 7:00a		High
Wed 1:27p		Low
Wed 7:39p		High
Thu 1:41a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Wed 6:10a		High
Wed 12:29p		Low
Wed 6:49p		High
Thu 12:46a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Wed 6:30a		High
Wed 12:51p		Low
Wed 7:07p		High
Thu 1:07a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Wed 6:13a		High
Wed 12:35p		Low
Wed 6:50p		High
Thu 12:51a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Wed 7:10a		High
Wed 1:35p		Low
Wed 7:46p		High
Thu 1:56a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

WED: N winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft.

WED NIGHT: E winds around 5 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 2 to 4 ft.

THU: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.

FRI: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

SAT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

SUN: E winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

