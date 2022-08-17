NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Wed 8/17

Advisories

HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Dangerous and potentially life threatening conditions exist for all people entering the surf.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Wed morning

Rip Current Risk High Waves 2 - 5 feet Winds From the North

8 - 16 mph (Gust 23 mph)

7 - 14 knots (Gust 20 knots) Ocean Temperature 68° - 73°

(Normal 73°) Air Temperature 73° - 80° Sunrise/Sunset 6:09am - 7:52pm UV Index 4 (Moderate)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Wed 6:28a High

Wed 12:55p Low

Wed 7:10p High

Thu 1:13a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 5:52a High

Wed 12:29p Low

Wed 6:34p High

Thu 12:47a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 6:04a High

Wed 12:43p Low

Wed 6:46p High

Thu 1:01a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 5:56a High

Wed 12:25p Low

Wed 6:38p High

Thu 12:43a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Wed 10:33a High

Wed 4:35p Low

Wed 11:15p High

Thu 4:53a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Wed 6:37a High

Wed 12:48p Low

Wed 7:17p High

Thu 1:07a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Wed 10:07a High

Wed 3:42p Low

Wed 10:49p High

Thu 4:00a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Wed 7:00a High

Wed 1:27p Low

Wed 7:39p High

Thu 1:41a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 6:10a High

Wed 12:29p Low

Wed 6:49p High

Thu 12:46a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Wed 6:30a High

Wed 12:51p Low

Wed 7:07p High

Thu 1:07a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 6:13a High

Wed 12:35p Low

Wed 6:50p High

Thu 12:51a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Wed 7:10a High

Wed 1:35p Low

Wed 7:46p High

Thu 1:56a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

WED: N winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft.

WED NIGHT: E winds around 5 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 2 to 4 ft.

THU: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.

FRI: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

SAT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

SUN: E winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

